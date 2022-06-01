Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced virtual participation in the below investor events.

Etsy will participate in a webcasted fireside chat at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 8, 2022 at 10:55 a.m. ET. The live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on our IR website at investors.etsy.com .

In addition, company executives will attend Loop Capital Markets 2022 Investor Conference in New York City on June 2, 2022.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. These marketplaces share a mission to "Keep Commerce Human," and we're committed to using the power of business and technology to strengthen communities and empower people. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy, Inc.'s "House of Brands" portfolio also includes fashion resale marketplace Depop, musical instrument marketplace Reverb, and Brazil based handmade goods marketplace Elo7. Each Etsy, Inc. marketplace operates independently, while benefiting from shared expertise in product, marketing, technology, and customer support.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its Investor Relations website and the Etsy News Blog (etsy.com/news) to disclose material nonpublic information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations & ESG Engagement

Jessica Schmidt, Sr. Director, Investor Relations

ir@etsy.com

Media Relations Contact:

Sarah Marx, Director, Corporate Communications

press@etsy.com

