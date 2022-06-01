CRYSTAL CLINIC ORTHOPAEDIC CENTER LAUNCHES COMPREHENSIVE PAIN MANAGEMENT SERVICE LINE

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is proud to open a new pain management service line dedicated to this important, specialized service. The field of pain management has grown rapidly in recent years and Crystal Clinic Pain Management will provide a professional alternative to managing pain. Treatments include physical therapy, medication management and minimally invasive interventional procedures to reduce inflammation or decrease pain signals from nerve tissue, such as epidural steroid injections, selective nerve root blocks and radiofrequency ablation.

Crystal Clinic Pain Management (PRNewswire)

Pain management services are provided by Joshua Goldner, M.D., a board-certified and fellowship-trained pain medicine specialist and anesthesiologist, and Deborah Corbin, M.S., PA-C, a board-certified physician assistant with experience in comprehensive pain management. Patients who may benefit from surgery to relieve their chronic pain will be referred to one of Crystal Clinic's surgeons for nationally-renowned orthopaedic care.

"Chronic pain can affect all aspects of a person's life, often leading to depression and worsening discomfort that impacts their ability to participate in daily activities. Many suffer in silence believing their only treatment option is prescription medication which can have several adverse effects, including the risk for addiction," said Dr. Goldner. "However, as the field of pain management continues to evolve, we are able to offer several other treatment options to minimize our patients' chronic pain and improve their quality of life."

Conditions that may be treated by Crystal Clinic Pain Management include neck and back pain, such as sciatica, arthritis pain in the spine and joints, persistent pain following back or neck surgery, work-related injuries, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, nerve damage, muscle spasm pain and shingles pain.

"The addition of pain management services will elevate and enhance Crystal Clinic's nationally-renowned care, as we continue to provide innovative treatment options, individually tailored to each patient, to address their chronic pain and help them get back to the activities they enjoy most," said Stacy Parson, director of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, QuickCare Operations and Pain Management at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.

Crystal Clinic Pain Management is located at 3975 Embassy Parkway in Fairlawn. For appointments, call 330-668-6789. A physician referral is not required, but is recommended. To learn more, visit CrystalClinic.com.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. With 12 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including four Crystal Clinic QuickCareTM locations that provide immediate, walk-in care of sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of just four out of the 6,090 hospitals in the nation and the only one in Ohio to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 1% in the U.S. by CareChex/Quantros Analytics. Crystal Clinic has also earned the nation's highest five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. Crystal Clinic's highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is one of the only kind in the world devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

