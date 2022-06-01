Aviatrix Brings Home the Gold in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology Awards for Best IT Company of the Year for IT Cloud/SaaS

Secure cloud networking leader grabs two Globee® Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of secure cloud networking, today announced that the Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Aviatrix a Winner in the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards®. Aviatrix grabbed the Gold Globee® Winner award for "Best IT Company of the Year for IT Cloud/SaaS'' and named Silver Globee® Winner for "Hot Company of the Year IT Cloud/SaaS.''

These prestigious global awards recognize information technology and cyber security vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of technology and cyber security.

Aviatrix provides advanced cloud networking, network security, and operational visibility – with cloud-native simplicity and automation – for more than 600 customers worldwide. The company's proven multi-cloud network reference architecture facilitates the design, deployment, and operation of a repeatable network and security architecture that is consistent across any public cloud, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Alibaba Cloud.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Globee Awards as the Best IT Company of the Year for IT Cloud/SaaS," said Michael Welts, Chief Marketing Officer at Aviatrix. "This award further demonstrates our company's recognition that enterprises are challenged by the complexity of cloud network design and management. Our platform simplifies and automates network design and operation, allowing enterprise customers to fully leverage the competitive advantages of the cloud."

More than 170 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Information Technology World Awards are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations from all over the world and their end-users of products and services.

"The information technology industry has always been and will continue to be robust and innovative," said San Madan, co-President of Globee Awards. "Though the pandemic has changed the way people live, work, shop, and socialize, there is optimistic demand for newer technologies and innovations everywhere."

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix, the pioneer of secure cloud networking, delivers advanced cloud networking, network security, and operational visibility required by enterprises with cloud-native simplicity and automation. More than 600 customers worldwide leverage Aviatrix and its proven multi-cloud network reference architecture to design, deploy, and operate a repeatable network and security architecture that is consistent across any public cloud. Combined with the industry's first and only multi-cloud networking certification program (ACE), Aviatrix is empowering IT to lead and accelerate the transformation to the cloud. Learn more at Aviatrix.com.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

