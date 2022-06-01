ASPCA and ARM & HAMMER™ Host "Fabulous Fosters" Contest in Celebration of June's Adopt a Shelter Cat Month

The public is invited to vote for their favorite of four ASPCA foster cats to be the new face of the ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program

NEW YORK , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in honor of June's Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) and ARM & HAMMER™ announced the kick-off of their "Fabulous Fosters" contest to raise awareness about the benefits of fostering purrfectly impurrfect cats and to find the new face of the ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program. Throughout the month of June, the public can vote for their favorite of four ASPCA foster cats on the ASPCA's Facebook and Instagram.

Heather is the ultimate golden girl, looking for a home where she can become the queen of the castle. This senior lady is sweet and petite and enjoys gentle scratches and spending time with her favorite people. She’s been looking for the right match for a while now, could you be the one for Heather? (PRNewswire)

In addition to being the cat ambassador of the ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program, the winning ASPCA feline will be featured on the brand's website, in its official Fostering Guide, and will receive a prize pack from ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter. The runner-up foster cats will also receive prizes from ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter when they are adopted by their new families.

"We are celebrating all the fabulous foster felines out there and the volunteers who care for them," said Rebecca Blank, Associate Director, ARM & HAMMER™ Pet Care. "Purrfectly impurrfect shelter cats are often overlooked for adoption due to age, illness, appearance, or misunderstood personalities. At ARM & HAMMER™, we know how important fostering is to help these shelter cats enjoy a comfortable home environment while they wait to be adopted and help create space at shelters, which means more cats in need can be taken in."

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with the ARM & HAMMER Feline Generous program for the second year in a row to raise awareness for cats who require specialized care as they prepare to find loving adoptive homes across the country," said Rebecca Frommer, Director, Cause Partnerships and Events, ASPCA. "This year, we are focused on felines in foster care, and the Fabulous Fosters contest is the perfect way to recognize shelter cats thriving in foster homes."

The four Fabulous Fosters featured in the contest are being cared for by ASPCA foster caregivers in New York City and Los Angeles.

Amber is a laid-back, chatty gal who enjoys spending her time napping and playing catch with her toy mouse. You can often find her following her people around the house while rubbing up against anything and everything. Amber is looking for a home with a loving adopter and lots of scratch pads. She should be the only pet in her new home.





Chirpy gets her name from the adorable chirping sound she makes when she is excited or surprised. Even though Chirpy is not a cuddler, she's extremely sweet-natured, gentle, and will follow you wherever you go! Chirpy's vision is slightly impaired in one eye, but she is a healthy and active gal now. She can be timid in new settings and when meeting new people, so she would do best in a home with a patient adopter willing to allow her time to flourish into the amazing cat that she is. Chirpy would make an amazing addition to any household looking for a sweet, gentle, and energetic cat—and of course, one that chirps!





Heather is the ultimate golden girl, looking for a home where she can become the queen of the castle. This senior lady is sweet and petite and enjoys gentle scratches and spending time with her favorite people. She's been looking for the right match for a while now, could you be the one for Heather? See more about her!





Airy is a shy guy who, with time and yummy treats, learns that most people are pretty okay! Chaos and ruckus are definitely not Airy's thing, so he much prefers lounging around in mellow environments over attending parties. But party snacks are still appreciated! Airy loves to eat, especially sardines, and he's a fan of short, gentle petting, too. He'd make a great fit for a family who lives in a quiet home and wants a cat that appreciates a mature atmosphere!

The ASPCA currently operates two cat foster programs in the United States—one in New York City, which started in 2014, and one in Los Angeles, which opened in 2017. Since then, the ASPCA has engaged foster caregivers to provide temporary homes and care for thousands of kittens and nursing mothers. Once the foster kittens are big and healthy enough, they are then spayed and neutered before being made available for adoption by the ASPCA in Los Angeles and New York City.

According to the ASPCA, every year approximately 3.2 million cats enter U.S. animal shelters and rescues nationwide and of those approximately 2.1 million cats are adopted each year. By adopting or fostering a pet, more shelter animals are placed in safe homes, it helps shelters conserve their space and resources, and provides people with comfort and companionship.

The ARM & HAMMER™ Feline Generous program is an online platform that easily connects people to a network of local cat shelters across the country to help increase adoption and generate product and monetary donations, with a specific focus on cats who tend to be overlooked due to age, illness, appearance or misunderstood personalities.

For more information about the ASPCA, please visit www.aspca.org.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is the first animal welfare organization in North America and serves as the nation's leading voice for animals. More than two million supporters strong, the ASPCA's mission is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach, and animal health services. For more information, please visit www.ASPCA.org, and be sure to follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ARM & HAMMER™

For more than 170 years, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda's familiar orange box has been a trusted fixture in both the refrigerator and home. The brand was founded in 1846 when Dr. Austin Church and John Dwight began to produce and sell sodium bicarbonate under the ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. Today, Church & Dwight, Co., Inc. manufactures a variety of cleaning, freshening, and deodorizing products for the home, family, pets, and body under the iconic ARM & HAMMER™ brand name. For more information visit http://www.clumpandseal.com/. Follow @armandhammercat to learn more or check out www.facebook.com/ArmandHammer.

Chirpy gets her name from the adorable chirping sound she makes when she is excited or surprised. Even though Chirpy is not a cuddler, she's extremely sweet-natured, gentle, and will follow you wherever you go! Chirpy's vision is slightly impaired in one eye, but she is a healthy and active gal now. She can be timid in new settings and when meeting new people, so she would do best in a home with a patient adopter willing to allow her time to flourish into the amazing cat that she is. (PRNewswire)

Amber is a laid-back, chatty gal who enjoys spending her time napping and playing catch with her toy mouse. You can often find her following her people around the house while rubbing up against anything and everything. Amber is looking for a home with a loving adopter and lots of scratch pads. She should be the only pet in her new home. (PRNewswire)

Airy is a shy guy who, with time and yummy treats, learns that most people are pretty okay! Chaos and ruckus are definitely not Airy’s thing, so he much prefers lounging around in mellow environments over attending parties. But party snacks are still appreciated! Airy loves to eat, especially sardines, and he’s a fan of short, gentle petting, too. He’d make a great fit for a family who lives in a quiet home and wants a cat that appreciates a mature atmosphere! (PRNewswire)

ASPCA logo. (PRNewsfoto/ASPCA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASPCA