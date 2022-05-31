SAKS FIFTH AVENUE CELEBRATES THE LGBTQ+ COMMUNITY IN HONOR OF PRIDE AND PARTNERS WITH THE STONEWALL INN GIVES BACK INITIATIVE FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saks Fifth Avenue, the premier destination for luxury fashion, unveiled its Pride campaign today titled, "Show Your Pride," which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, spotlighting notables and their stories. Saks is also supporting the LGBTQ+ community through a partnership with the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) for the fourth consecutive year, with a cumulative donation of $245,000. The 2022 Pride campaign includes digital content on Saks.com and social channels, in-person and virtual events and a dedicated window installation at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York flagship location.

Partnership with the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative

Saks continues to support the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, an organization paving the way for the LGBTQ+ community with the goal of eliminating the social intolerance that is profoundly impacting the lives of citizens across the world. This is the fourth consecutive year of the partnership and in 2022, Saks' support will directly benefit the evolution of the Stonewall Inn's Safe Spaces program. This impactful program identifies and certifies safe spaces that provide freedom for the LGBTQ+ community to love and express themselves across the country.

"At Saks, we understand the importance of allyship and are honored to stand with our LGBTQ+ employees, customers and partners. We're committed to advocating for equal rights for all members of the LGBTQ+ community, which is why we've chosen to continue supporting SIGBI's impactful work," said Marc Metrick, CEO, Saks. "The LGBTQ+ community plays an integral role in fashion, and we're proud to lend our platform to amplify awareness of the community's contributions across our industry. Even more so, we believe it's important to lend our voice in the ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ rights."

"It's so important for iconic brands like Saks to take a stand given that the rights of the LGBTQ+ community are at stake," says Stacy Lentz, CEO and Co-Founder of SIGBI. "The generous donation from Saks, and their continued alliance, helps further awareness of our mission to protect the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. We couldn't be more proud to work together again and thank them for their partnership."

"Show Your Pride" Campaign

Uplifting members of the LGBTQ+ community, Saks is featuring singer and drag performer Adore Delano , designer Christian Cowan , actress Dominique Jackson and comedians Jes Tom and Sam Jay on social media, the Saks website and The Edit, the Saks editorial hub for fashion news and style inspiration. On the Saks TikTok channel, influencer Emira D'Spain (@ xoxoemira ) is hosting a "Get Ready With Me" style video and on the Saks Instagram page, Dominique Jackson is featured in a Reels video; both wearing looks found on Saks.com.

Three Saks Live events in celebration of Pride Month will be hosted throughout June by campaign stars Adore Delano, Sam Jay and Dominique Jackson.

In addition to the digital components, the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship windows are being transformed to create a deconstructed pride flag. A stunning ribbon sculpture will flow throughout the center six windows, which will be on view from June 2 to June 16. Saks is also hosting a private Pride-themed variety night with SIGBI at Le Chalet at L'Avenue at Saks on June 8 featuring a special performance by Joel Kim Booster, star of the upcoming summer film Fire Island and his one hour Netflix special Psychosexual.

ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Saks Fifth Avenue is the premier destination for luxury fashion, driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Since 1924, it has delivered one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, featuring an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized customer service. Saks Fifth Avenue's unique approach combines an emphasis on the digital customer experience with a strong connection to a network of 41 extraordinary stores across North America for seamless, all-channel shopping. Shop on saks.com and the Saks app, or visit saks.com to find a Saks Fifth Avenue store location near you. Follow @saks on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and Twitter , and @thesaksman on Instagram .

ABOUT STONEWALL INN GIVES BACK INITIATIVE

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative is the official non profit of the historic Stonewall Inn spreading the Stonewall Legacy to the Places, Spaces and Faces that need it the most. The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative is committed to eliminating the social intolerance that is profoundly impacting the lives of LGBTQ+ citizens throughout America and abroad. Through awareness campaigns, educational programming, fundraising and candid public dialogue, we support grassroots organizations scattered across the Globe and especially those in communities where progress toward equality has been slow and the negative impact of ongoing acts of discrimination and harassment can no longer be tolerated. In addition, The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) has developed its SIGBI Safe Spaces certification to identify entertainment venues, Food and beverage locations, Stores, Businesses and other Public venues, as Safe Spaces for LGBTQ+ members of the community. The standards and certification process has been designed by the community in some of the most difficult areas in the country to be LGBTQ+ and by some of the most marginalized individuals in the LGBTQ+ community.

