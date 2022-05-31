Rush Bowls Continues U.S. Expansion with Several New Openings

Pioneer in Blended Fruit and Veggie Bowls Announces Locations in Key Markets

DENVER, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Bowls - a fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl – is continuing its rapid national expansion through the announcement of several new locations expected to open in 2022. These new additions will be located in Alabama, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Texas, Minnesota and Colorado and will work towards fulfilling the brand's goal of making quick and healthy meals more accessible across the country. Some of these new Rush Bowls locations will be making their debut:

(PRNewsfoto/Rush Bowls) (PRNewswire)

Just opened in late-May at 1151 E. Southlake Blvd. in Southlake, TX 76092

Opening in Mid-June at 113 20 th Street S, Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Opening in Late-June at 12450 Tamiami Trail E #106, Naples, Florida 34113

Opening in Mid-July at The Warehouse Food Hall in Boise, Idaho

Opening in August at 1360 W University Avenue, Suite 40, Gainesville, Florida 32603

Opening in August at 6543 York Ave South, Edina, Minnesota 55435

Opening in Fall of 2022 at 1580 Blake St., Denver, Colorado 80202

"People across the country are wanting a healthy, on-the-go food option," said Andrew Pudalov, Founder and CEO of Rush Bowls. "We are looking for very intentional growth and continue to see an increase in brand demand from both our guests for our offerings, and from potential franchisees interested in growing their business portfolios."

Rush Bowls offers its guests a wide selection of customizable bowls and smoothies. An industry pioneer in the genesis of healthy food bowls, the brand's bowl creations provide guests with the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and a choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Rush Bowls can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

"We are confident that our proven business model and mission to provide more people with healthy food options will perform well in all of these new markets," said Nicole McCray, Senior Vice President of Rush Bowls.

The announcement of these additional locations comes during a time when Rush Bowls is experiencing significant year over year growth in its system-wide sales. This growth is propelled by the brand's efforts to stay on the cutting edge of industry innovation and cater to the ever-changing needs of its consumer base. Unveiling new locations in key markets throughout the country, debuting its state-of-the-art online ordering mobile application, and introducing exciting, limited time menu offerings are just some of the ways Rush Bowls maintains consumer interest amidst the demand it is experiencing.

For more information on Rush Bowls and its continued expansion throughout the U.S., please visit www.rushbowls.com.

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York's financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-casual restaurant that fueled people's lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since 2016, Rush Bowls currently has over 35 restaurants open and operating in 20 states with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development with expansion to 23+ states. For more information on Rush Bowls', visit www.rushbowls.com, and for more information on the brand's franchise opportunity, visit https://rushbowls.com/franchise

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rush Bowls