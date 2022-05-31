Integran Technologies, Inc. (Integran) enters into a research license agreement with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) for the NRC's carbon nanotube (CNT) and boron nitride nanotube (BNNT) technology

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Integran is pleased to announce that on May 16, 2022 it entered into a research license agreement with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), Canada's largest federal research and development organization. The agreement relates to the NRC's patents and know-how of the carbon nanotubes (CNT) and boron nitride nanotubes (BNNT) technology.

NRC and Integran, with funding from the Innovative Solutions Canada Program (Contract 31103-212430/001/SI), have been collaborating on developing scalable production methods for thermoplastic fabrics containing high loadings of nanotubes.

"This licence agreement with NRC is a natural progression of a multi-year mutually beneficial relationship between our two organizations and recognizes the value of the NRC's technology which is protected by numerous U.S. and international patents. Integran intends to develop and manufacture novel nanocomposite fabrics and composite prepreg utilizing the NRC's technologies and Integran's nano- metallurgical (NanovateTM) technology. These multifunctional fabrics can then be used to manufacture numerous aero and defence components requiring impact & wear resistance, as well as other functional benefits such as flame resistance and EMI shielding", said Dr. Gino Palumbo, Integran's President and CEO.

About Integran Technologies, Inc.

Integran is a world leader in advanced metallurgical nano-technologies, providing a broad international base of customers with advanced process & product design solutions through R&D, material sales, contract manufacturing and technology licensing. Integran has been at the forefront of metallurgical nano-technology development for over twenty years and has established an international reputation for excellence in materials technology development and commercialization. Integran owns the intellectual property rights for the cost-effective production of metallurgical nano-structures with over 250 filed patents dealing with the structure, composition, processing and application of its revolutionary materials.

