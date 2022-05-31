Cougar Life survey finds women disapprove more of female-led age gap dating than men

More than a third don't think it's socially acceptable for them to date someone younger

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - What do Priyanka and Nick, Gabrielle and Dwayne, and Kim and Pete all have in common? They're 10 or more years apart in age – and the woman is older . These couples may wear their female-led age gap like a badge of honor, but many people still consider this type of relationship taboo. Cougar Life, the Canadian-based dating site designed to empower women, surveyed Americans* on their attitudes toward female-led age gap relationships and learned that while these types of pairings are generally accepted in the U.S., women are surprisingly more disapproving of them than men.

A 2022 Ipsos poll of more than 1,000 Americans found that 65% of men somewhat or strongly agree that it is socially acceptable for women to enter a female-led age gap relationship – that is, to date someone 10 or more years younger than them. It also revealed 70% of women are accepting of male-led age gap relationships, yet that number drops to 56% when the gap is female-led. Further, while 60% of unmarried men would be open to dating someone 10+ years older than them, only 40% of unmarried women would be open to dating someone 10+ years younger. This raises the question: Why are women less accepting?

"Research finds that we tend to stigmatize others' dating behavior when it might threaten our own," says Dr. Sarah E. Hill , psychologist and professor with expertise in women and sex. "In this case, young single women might be stigmatizing female-led age gap relationships to try to minimize the competition. They're decreasing the odds that their older counterparts will go after the men they would like to date themselves. Or, if they believe that those who date younger men are only looking for sex, they could see this as threatening their own ability to find an emotionally invested partner or keep their current partner from straying."

In reality, however, the data suggests that these relationships are often formed just like any other. More than four in 10 respondents (44%) who have been in a heterosexual female-led age gap relationship say they simply experienced an organic connection with someone and didn't let an age difference interfere. Another common reason why older woman/younger man relationships are formed is their ability to allow those within them to live in the moment and focus on having fun (27%). As for the specific benefits Americans perceive of actually being in an age gap relationship, women point to the open-mindedness of younger men and men highlight the emotional maturity of older women above all else.

Regardless of your current relationship status, which of the following, if any, would you personally consider a benefit of dating or marrying someone 10+ years younger than you?

Women say:

Their open-mindedness 38% Their physical attractiveness 33% Their free spirit 30%





Regardless of your current relationship status, which of the following, if any, would you personally consider a benefit of dating or marrying someone 10+ years older than you?

Men say:

Their emotional maturity 54% Their financial freedom 43% Their professional success 33%





Perceived downsides to age gap dating do exist, with women feeling like they wouldn't have anything in common with a partner so different in age (25%), they wouldn't be attracted to them (17%), their partner wouldn't fit into their social circles (15%), as well as a fear of what other people might think (13%). However, these barriers are outweighed by the benefits, and the data suggests that many female-led age gap relationships are borne out of genuine intentions.

"People with 10, 20, or more years between them can experience genuine romantic connections the same way people closer in age can," Dr. Hill continues. "Just because heterosexual women are expected by society to form relationships with men who are older and more established than they are themselves, this doesn't mean they should – or will. Times have changed and so have women."

Women on Cougar Life know this firsthand and have taken the step to connect with likeminded people who are interested in developing meaningful connections – regardless of age, which they see as nothing more than a number.

"Our vibrant community of women do not see their station in life as a barrier to love, sex, or companionship," says Isabella Mise, Cougar Life's Senior Director of Communications. "Rather, they are emboldened to pursue pleasure and happiness on their own terms."

*These are the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted between May 5-6, 2022. For this survey, a sample of 1,005 adults age 18+ from the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii was interviewed online in English. The poll has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points for all respondents.

Cougar Life is a Canadian-based dating site for empowered women seeking younger men. With more than 8.7 million members since its initial launch in 2009, the company's mission is to offer a platform for women to confidently pursue pleasure and happiness on their own terms.

