Comerica to Participate in Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

DALLAS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced it will participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Interested parties may access additional information through the following details:

Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference:

DATE: Monday, June 13, 2022



TIME: 2:15 p.m. CT / 3:15 p.m. ET



PARTICIPATING: James Herzog, Chief Financial Officer Megan Crespi, Executive Vice President, Chief Enterprise Technology and Operations Services Officer Darlene Persons, Director of Investor Relations



WEBCAST/PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com . Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements.



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for six months) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on www.comerica.com .

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

