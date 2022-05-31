BIO-CAT Microbials Publishes Safety Manuscript on Proprietary New Bacillus Strain

SHAKOPEE, Minn., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIO-CAT Microbials continues to scale up their probiotic pipeline with their latest microbial strain, Bacillus subtilis BS50. This strain was identified as the top contender after undergoing a rigorous and competitive screening against several thousand strains held within BIO-CAT's propriety library. BCM utilizes in-house nanopore sequencing technology to sequence the complete genome of each strain. Each strain is screened for key safety parameters and beneficial properties such as the ability to make relevant bioactive compounds. Genome predicted bioactivities are then confirmed by laboratory testing followed by clinical trial.

The efficacy of BIO-CAT Microbials' new human probiotic will be explored at the upcoming Probiota Americas, June 1-3rd

The safety of BS50 is the focus of BIO-CAT Microbials' latest peer reviewed publication. Published in Microorganisms on May 17th, 2022, this manuscript lays the foundation of safety as BIO-CAT Microbials seeks GRAS status for the new Bacillus strain. The efficacy of BS50 as a human probiotic will be explored at the upcoming Probiota Americas, June 1-3 2022, in Washington D.C.

"We are proud to announce the safety and efficacy of our newest strain. This is the culmination of many months of screening and development, and represents yet another example of BCM's continued strain development." said Dr. Jessica Spears, PhD, Director of R&D at BIO-CAT Microbials.

BIO-CAT Microbials continues to be an industry leader in microbial solutions. The company recently announced a new capital expansion in Troy, Virginia, adding redundancy and significantly expanding capacity, which is currently underway with an anticipated completion date in 2023.

About BIO-CAT Microbials

BIO-CAT Microbials, LLC was founded in 2004 by BIO-CAT Inc., an enzyme industry leader located in Troy, Virginia. For 17 years, BIO-CAT Microbials, LLC has focused on three core life science verticals: human, animal, and crop nutrition. BIO-CAT Microbials, LLC continues to be an innovative global biotech leader that supports customers with advanced microbial solutions. As industry experts, their science-led team specializes in strain development, fermentation, and product development. For more information, please visit www.bio-cat.com or contact Corporateaffairs@bio-cat.com.

