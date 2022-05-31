All New Chuck E. Cheese Brings More Wow to South Florida with market-wide brand remodel.

Fun Centers debut new games, new entertainment, more fun and a chance to win free play for a year

IRVING, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the nation's No. 1 family entertainment Fun Center, is now better than ever in South Florida as it unveils its first-ever market-wide remodeling of all 10 South Florida locations, along with a new brand campaign. The final area remodel, in Kendall, will debut Thursday, June 2.

Guests can experience the completely reimagined Chuck E. Cheese locations in Kendall, South Dade, Pompano Beach, Boynton Beach, West Palm Beach, Pembroke Pines, North Miami, Sunrise, Hialeah and Boca Raton, offering the latest technology featuring new games with varying skill levels for players of all ages, an interactive dance floor and a 200-inch LED video wall.

With over 2 billion game plays per year, Chuck E. Cheese offers some of the newest and hottest arcade games on the market, allowing Guests the opportunity to experience, on average, 15 new family-fun games at every South Florida location. The new light-up dance floor doubles as the centerstage for Chuck E. LIVE shows every hour on the half-hour, and offers the perfect setting to celebrate birthdays, group events, graduations and add fun to any day in South Florida.

The locations also feature updated seating to accommodate larger groups, complete with charging stations for your devices, to make it even more comfortable to enjoy your family's favorite menu items - fresh baked pizza, wings, salad bar and desserts.

"Every one of the South Florida Fun Centers are now fully upgraded and our guests can enjoy the exciting new experience that takes Chuck E. Cheese to the next level for family fun," said CEC Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Sherri Landry. "With new games, the interactive dance floor, an immersive video wall and live shows, our re-imagined locations are the area's only kid-focused arcades where families can gather and make memories for a lifetime."

To celebrate the new Fun Centers, all 10 South Florida locations will host the first-ever Chuck E. Cheese dance-a-thon on Wednesday, June 1, from 4-7 p.m. Guests who try out the new interactive dance floor will be entered for a chance to win an exclusive VIP Play Band, which allows for an entire year of unlimited game play. The winners will be selected on Thursday, June 3.

As part of the festivities, all South Florida locations will host a month-long fundraiser starting June 1 for Little Smiles Florida to support its mission of bringing smiles to children across South Florida. Throughout the month, guests can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference. Chuck E. Cheese will match the dollar amount (up to $5,000) that guests raise and will present Little Smiles Florida with a donation in July.

To find the nearest remodeled location, visit locations.chuckecheese.com/us/fl.

CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese has the goal to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

All New Chuck E. Cheese Brings More Wow to South Florida with market-wide brand remodel. (PRNewswire)

Chuck E. Cheese Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chuck E. Cheese) (PRNewswire)

