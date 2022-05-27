STERICYCLE SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF TEAMSTER-BACKED PROPOSAL FOR RACIAL ACCOUNTABILITY

Proposal for Independent Civil Rights Audit Passes at Stericycle Shareholder Meeting

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Brotherhood of Teamsters won a crucial vote at yesterday's annual shareholders' meeting at Stericycle, Inc. (NYSE: SRCL). A majority of shareholders voted in support of the Teamsters' proposal for an independent civil rights audit following years of complaints by workers of colors in the private waste industry.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"For years, Stericycle has shown that they are not willing to let workers of color have a seat at the table. This proposal will hold the company accountable and provides the union with an excellent road map for future shareholder resolutions," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "I commend Stericycle shareholders for voting in favor of worker justice this morning."

Yesterday's vote at Stericycle follows the May 10 passage of another Teamsters-backed proposal to conduct an independent civil rights audit at Waste Management, Inc.

"The Teamsters are committed to fighting for justice on every front," said Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President. "We will continue to hold private waste companies accountable when it comes to civil rights."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

