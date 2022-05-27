FASHIONPHILE OPENS 60,000-SQUARE-FOOT AUTHENTICATION CENTER & SHOWROOM IN NEW YORK CITY

The California-based, ultra-luxury resale platform expands its operations and introduces enhanced customer experience to the East Coast

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FASHIONPHILE, the leading pre-owned re-commerce company focused exclusively on ultra-luxury handbags and accessories, announced today the opening of a 60,000-square-foot Authentication Center & Showroom in New York City, located in the Starrett-Lehigh building in West Chelsea.

Courtesy of FASHIONPHILE (PRNewswire)

Featuring iconic views of the Hudson River, FASHIONPHILE's New York Authentication Center & Showroom will give the public an inside look into the world of resale as a place to shop, sell and witness the inner workings of a resale company. This first-of-its-kind interactive resale experience will allow customers to shop the largest and most sought-after selection of pre-loved, ultra-luxury accessories from the world's most coveted brands including Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Prada, Cartier and Patek Philippe, while getting an inside look into how the company authenticates and processes the items they see online.

The space will house the company's operations, including best-in-class authentication, shipping and receiving, warehousing, a photo studio, and a high-security, climate-controlled storage area called "The Cage," which will house up to 15,000 luxury handbags and accessories at any given time, including the largest collection of Hermès Birkin bags in the world. The center will also feature eight procurement offices where customers can sell their items to FASHIONPHILE.

This expansion marks FASHIONPHILE's first corporate presence in New York City and follows the opening of the company's Madison Avenue showroom in 2018. In addition to its existing headquarters in Carlsbad, California — which includes a 30,000-square-foot showroom and authentication center — FASHIONPHILE currently operates a 105,000-square-foot distribution center in Moonachie, NJ; two technology offices in Los Angeles and Provo, Utah; and is the exclusive re-commerce partner of Neiman Marcus.

"After more than two decades of tremendous growth, FASHIONPHILE is thrilled to expand our operations to the East Coast and open a corporate authentication center & showroom for our customers in the heart of New York City," said Ben Hemminger, CEO of FASHIONPHILE. "We pride ourselves on providing best-in-class service to our customers, and this move enables us to expand our capabilities even further as the leading re-commerce company for ultra-luxury accessories."

Since 1931, the Starrett-Lehigh building has been applauded for the modernity of its design. Located in the heart of Chelsea, the building was originally constructed for warehouse storage, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities. Through the decades, the building has been home to some of the most influential fashion houses of our time. FASHIONPHILE is continuing the legacy of the iconic Starrett-Lehigh building by bringing warehouse operations back to Manhattan. Empire State Development offered FASHIONPHILE $3.5 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits over the next 10 years, in exchange for the company's job creation commitment of nearly 150 new, high-paying jobs. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.fashionphile.com.

About FASHIONPHILE

Founded in 1999, FASHIONPHILE was the very first ultra-luxury re-commerce brand of its kind. More than 20 years later, the company has become the country's largest resale platform for buying and selling ultra-luxury, pre-owned accessories including Chanel, Hermès, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Excelling in digital and omnichannel experiences as well as luxury in-person services, FASHIONPHILE is recognized for its never-ending inventory of the most coveted handbags and accessories, a direct buyout model and best-in-class authentication. Through proprietary, leading-edge technologies and the forging of strategic partnerships, FASHIONPHILE continues to accelerate the luxury lifecycle to a velocity unparalleled to anywhere else in the world. In 2019, FASHIONPHILE became the exclusive re-commerce partner of Neiman Marcus, and to date, has opened 10 FASHIONPHILE Selling Studio locations inside Neiman Marcus stores across the country, with new locations to come.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FASHIONPHILE