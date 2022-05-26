Raising Over $80,000 for Autism Awareness, NYC Based Shipping Company MTS Logistics Gives Back Through its 12th Annual Bike Tour

Raising Over $80,000 for Autism Awareness, NYC Based Shipping Company MTS Logistics Gives Back Through its 12th Annual Bike Tour

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTS Logistics, a New York-based shipping company, announced today that it had raised over $80,000 for autism awareness through its 12th Annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism, which will take place in New York City on Saturday, June 11th.

MTS Logistics, a NYC-Based Shipping Company, has raised over $80,000 for autism awareness over the past month. (PRNewswire)

Over $80,000 was already donated to Spectrum Works, a nonprofit that provides job training and employment to young adults with autism and builds inclusive workplaces, and MTS Logistics expects to top $90,000 or more by the June event.

Using the money raised from the event, Spectrum Works plans to continue its expansion and rollout of the Spectrum Works BRIDGES network, which has rolled out a recruitment and job training platform serving some of America's largest businesses. The organization has a goal of providing over 25,000 new jobs to young adults with autism.

Having held a charity bike tour event over the past 12 years, MTS Logistics has collectively raised over $250,000 for autism awareness over the past few years.

This year's event sponsors include Orient Star Group, Turkish Philanthropy Funds, Godiva, MTS Turkey, Sinpex Logistics, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Maersk, CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd, M.Holland, Tricon, and others.

MTS Logistics President Sedat Saka said:

"We have always – since our founding over two decades ago – been focused on giving back as we have found success. Corporate Social Responsibility is really a hallmark of MTS Logistics, and we are delighted to make another huge impact with nearly $100,000 raised for autism awareness. Thank you to all our sponsors who contributed to help us fundraise past our goal and exceed expectations."

Ann Marie Sullivan, Founder and CEO of Spectrum Works said:

"We thank MTS Logistics and all its sponsors for supporting autism employment. MTS Logistics and supporters have really had a huge impact on furthering autism awareness within corporate America and helping connect individuals with autism to job opportunities. It was a great pleasure to work together for this cause."

The 12th Annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism is still accepting new bike riders for the upcoming June event and is open to the public.

To learn more about the event, click here.

About MTS Logistics

MTS Logistics is a New York-based freight forwarder in business for over two decades, providing fast and reliable logistics services to companies of all sizes around the world. The company has spearheaded several Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives within the shipping industry, including an annual bike tour event where it raises money for autism awareness and workforce training.

Contact: Gerard Boucher, Director of Marketing, MTS Logistics, Inc., gb@boucherco.com

MTS Logistics will hold its 12th Annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism on June 11th after raising over $80,000 for autism awareness. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MTS Logistics