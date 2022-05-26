iHerb House Brands Launch New Products

California Gold Nutrition, Lake Avenue Nutrition and Idealove expand to offer new products to help customers enhance their health, happiness, and well-being

PASADENA, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iHerb, a global leader in health and beauty e-commerce, is happy to announce a new lineup of supplements and self-care items that launched this month. For the past 26 years, iHerb has been dedicated to offering earth's best-curated selection of quality health and wellness products, at the best possible value and these new launches further that mission.

iHerb's collection of private brands includes California Gold Nutrition (a premium supplements brand), Lake Avenue Nutrition (wellness supplements for the whole family) and beauty brand, Idealove (skin care designed to elevate your skin routine and your mood). With value-driven prices, iHerb is committed to health and wellness that is accessible for all.

New product launches include:

California Gold Nutrition

California Gold Nutrition, Immune & Respiratory Care (30/90 ct) $10 - $53 - Help boost your immune response with California Gold Nutrition Immune and Respiratory Care. Featuring a blend of elderberry and African geranium, this supplement can provide seasonal immunity support. Capsule-in-capsule technology helps to provide quick release of the liquid in the outer capsule, while the ingredients in the inner shell are protected and released more slowly. Help boost your immune response with California Gold Nutrition Immune and Respiratory Care. Featuring a blend of elderberry and African geranium, this supplement can provide seasonal immunity support. Capsule-in-capsule technology helps to provide quick release of the liquid in the outer capsule, while the ingredients in the inner shell are protected and released more slowly.

California Gold Nutrition, Cardio Complex (60/180 ct) $7 - $30 - Your cardiovascular system is the powerhouse of the body, keeping your heart beating and your blood pumping. California Gold Nutrition Cardio Complex can help support the health of this important system with a powerful blend of herbal extracts, antioxidants, and amino acids* Your cardiovascular system is the powerhouse of the body, keeping your heart beating and your blood pumping. California Gold Nutrition Cardio Complex can help support the health of this important system with a powerful blend of herbal extracts, antioxidants, and amino acids*

California Gold Nutrition, Calanus Oil, 500 mg, 90 Fish Gelatin Softgels (30/90 ct) $13 - $35 - California Gold Nutrition Calanus Oil contains natural marine oil that delivers important fatty acids and antioxidants. These powerful substances may help protect against oxidative damage and reduce inflammation.* California Gold Nutrition Calanus Oil contains natural marine oil that delivers important fatty acids and antioxidants. These powerful substances may help protect against oxidative damage and reduce inflammation.*

Lake Avenue Nutrition

Lake Avenue Nutrition, Immune Support $12 - Lake Avenue Nutrition Immune Support combines a blend of beneficial vitamins, minerals, and herbal and berry extracts into a single liquid supplement that can help support a healthy immune system.* - Lake Avenue Nutrition Immune Support combines a blend of beneficial vitamins, minerals, and herbal and berry extracts into a single liquid supplement that can help support a healthy immune system.*

Idealove

Idealove, Superfood Skin Savior, Lime All Yours $1 - This superfood-infused sheet mask uses refreshing and clarifying lime to support detoxification for bright, healthy-looking skin. Made with silky-smooth pulp fabric, the mask helps to maximize essence absorption for a super(food) radiant complexion! - This superfood-infused sheet mask uses refreshing and clarifying lime to support detoxification for bright, healthy-looking skin. Made with silky-smooth pulp fabric, the mask helps to maximize essence absorption for a super(food) radiant complexion!

"We're excited about the launch of these new products from iHerb Brands. Our mission from the start has been to create quality and innovative health and wellness products that appeal to a diverse group of individuals worldwide. We hope to continuously advance our mission by providing premium products, such as these new launches, to address the needs of our customers." - Sabrina Marshall, Senior Brand Strategist, iHerb House Brands

