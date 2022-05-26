Evogene Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Conference call and webcast: today, May 26, 2022, 9:00 am ET

REHOVOT, Israel, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize life-science product discovery and development across multiple market segments, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Mr. Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our subsidiaries continue to advance and we see many of them now at an inflection point, meeting critical milestones and the inherent value of our subsidiaries is becoming increasingly obvious.

"Evogene's overarching goal is to revolutionize the development process of new and novel life-science based products, via our cutting-edge technologies. Our three tech-engines, relying on our computational predictive biology platform, are the driving force behind our activities, and they serve as the underlying competitive advantage of each our subsidiaries. Our goal is to maximize the value we can capture from our technology, through the end-products developed by its use. We have built a business ecosystem around each of our tech engines, primarily in the form of separate subsidiaries, each of which empowers multiple product development, and in addition, through strategic collaborations. We believe that over the long-term, significant value will be generated through our equity stake in the subsidiaries and royalties generated from end-products developed in the framework of collaborations."

"During the quarter, we took a number of steps to strengthen our management team, including appointing Yaron Eldad as our new Chief Financial Officer, bringing significant financial experience, and I welcome him to the Evogene family. We also promoted Sassi Masliah as Executive Vice President, responsible for relationship management with our subsidiaries, and Liat Foigel Wejgman as VP Human Resources. I believe that for a disruptive company at the crossroads of life science and leading-edge technologies, it is critical that we attract and retain the best people."

"We continue to maintain a strong cash position of approximately $45 million as of March 31, 2022. While this gives us a long runway, even in the current challenging market environment, we continue to work to diversify funding sources at the subsidiary level. We aim to partner with value-adding companies and investors at the subsidiary level, who can better value and appreciate the potential from the products that our subsidiaries are developing. We believe this will allow us to demonstrate in a very public way the subsidiaries' very significant untapped value," Mr. Haviv concluded.

Recent Milestones and Achievements:

Biomica Ltd.

As previously announced, during 2021, Biomica achieved positive results from a series of pre-clinical studies for BMC333, indicating reduction of intestinal tissue damage resulting from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a serious disease with a potential $20 billion market opportunity[1]. These results provided the evidential groundwork to proceed to the scale up development process of BMC333.

In April 2022, Biomica announced an agreement with Sheba Medical Center, a global top 10 ranked hospital by Newsweek, for joint microbiome clinical research. The goal is to conduct deep sequencing and high-resolution microbiome analysis of samples obtained from patients with IBD. Biomica expects this analysis will be highly complementary to the company's previous work on IBD and will enable the development of new drug candidates for these diseases. The upcoming milestone for 2022 is to initiate scale-up for GMP production of BMC333 as preparation for clinical trials.

Biomica also recently received clearance from the Israeli Ministry of Health to proceed to a first-in-human phase I study, which is set to be held at the Rambam Healthcare Campus in Israel. This milestone follows the completion of a series of pre-clinical trials with BMC128 given in combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors immunotherapy, indicating significant improvement in anti-tumor activity. Biomica is currently advancing towards the initiation of the study. The milestone for 2022 would be initial readout from this proof of concept, first-in-human study.

Canonic Ltd.

During October 2021, Canonic began initial commercial sales of its first products from the MetaYield program in Israel. The products, named G200 and G150, are cannabis inflorescence marketed under the T20/C4 and T15/C3 categories, respectively[2]. The milestone for 2022 is the commercial launch of second-generation MetaYield products in Israel.

In January 2022, Canonic shipped a first batch of its unique cannabis varieties to a potential cultivation sub-contractor in Portugal. The goal is to test those varieties under European growing conditions as well as to enter into commercial agreements with local growers and manufacturers in Europe to meet the milestone of commercialization in Europe in 2023.

For the Precise program, during 2020-2021, Canonic conducted pre-clinical trials, identifying cannabis varieties with pain relief and anti-inflammatory properties, for which Canonic recently filed a patent application. In January 2022, Canonic announced positive results in pre-clinical studies that supported the successful identification of specific cannabis varieties with anti-inflammatory and pain relief properties. The upcoming milestone for 2022 is to gather additional clinical information to support the commercial launch of these products in 2023.

AgPlenus Ltd.

AgPlenus is currently working on expanding the data package regarding the company's leading herbicide product candidate, APH1, as part of preparation for a potential future collaboration. The upcoming milestone for 2022 is to enter into an additional collaboration agreement in the field of herbicides.

In addition, together with Evogene's 'ChemPass AI' team, AgPlenus is continuously working to expand computational and validation capabilities to enhance the discovery of novel pesticide compounds.

Lavie Bio Ltd.

result™, the brand name of Lavie Bio's inoculant (bio-stimulant) for spring wheat, was launched during late 2021. A few weeks ago, it was announced that Lavie Bio successfully produced and fully sold its planned production quota to U.S. customers for result™.

Global wheat prices have recently increased significantly due to supply chain constraints and global shortages, which have been compounded by the war between Russia and Ukraine, the world's first and fifth largest wheat exporters, respectively.

Current high wheat prices have made it highly economical for growers to explore ways to increase wheat production, by increasing yields. Lavie Bio's trials showed that result™ potentially contributes an additional 3-4 bushels per acre via yield improvements, which could translate to additional significant profit for growers at an average of $30-40 per acre.

Looking ahead, Lavie Bio's management is working on expanding production for the 2023 growing season, compared to its original market penetration plan. Lavie Bio is also aiming to broaden sales throughout North American markets, including Canada, in the near-term, and later, European markets. Furthermore, the aim is to expand the label to include additional crops, such as small grains and oil seed.

With regard to the pipeline advancement, following the completion of three consecutive years of vineyard trials, conducted in Europe and in the U.S., the bio-fungicide fruit rot program is continuing to progress. Upcoming milestones in 2022 aim to submit a regulatory dossier with the federal U.S. EPA and California EPA and file for regulatory approval for leading candidate LAV311, as preparation for commercialization in 2024.

Consolidated Financial Results Summary

Cash position: Evogene continues to maintain a strong financial position for its activities with approximately $44.6 million in consolidated cash, cash related accounts, bank deposits and marketable securities as of March 31, 2022. Approximately $6.6 million of Evogene's consolidated cash is appropriated to its subsidiary, Lavie Bio. The Company does not have bank debt.

During the first quarter of 2022, the consolidated cash usage was approximately $9.3 million, or approximately $7.6 million if excluding Lavie Bio. This cash usage this quarter included $1 million of financing expenses due to the USD/NIS exchange rate differences and a decrease in marketable securities value and approximately $700 thousand of non recurring expenses, such as annual bonus payments to Evogene employees and establishing production capability for Lavie Bio. As stated at the previous quarter, the estimated cash usage for 2022 is expected to be in the range of $26-28 million, of which approximately $7.6 million will be used by Lavie Bio.

Revenues for the quarter were $237 thousand, in comparison to $333 thousand in the same period the previous year. Revenues were primarily due to sales of Canonic products and a joint research project conducted by AgPlenus.

R&D expenses for the quarter, which are reported net of non-refundable grants received, were $5.6 million, in comparison to $4.3 million in the same period the previous year. R&D expenses increased primarily due to:

Biomica's ongoing preparations, including GMP microbe production, for the initiation of its first-in-human proof-of-concept study in the immuno-oncology program; Lavie Bio's activities supporting the production and commercial launch of its inoculant product, branded as result™ ; and Canonic's products commercialization efforts in Israel and Europe .

Business and Development expenses were approximately $908 thousand for the first quarter of 2022, in comparison to $570 thousand in the same period the previous year. The increase in the Business and Development expenses was primarily due to recruitment of business development personnel supporting the commercialization activities of our subsidiaries.

General and Administrative expenses remained steady, and for the first quarter of 2022 were $1.6 million, in comparison to $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses were $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 versus $6.3 million in the same period the previous year. Overall operating expenses increased among other reasons due to an increase in the activities described above, as well as headcount and salary increases, due to a growth in market demand for highly skilled workers.

The net loss for the quarter was $9.1 million in comparison to $7.1 million in the same period the previous year. The increase in loss is attributed mainly to the increase in operating expenses as described above and to the increase in financing expenses.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique technological engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, Evogene's main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd. For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands



As of March 31,

As of December 31,



2022

2021



Unaudited

Audited CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 36,013

$ 32,325 Short-term bank deposits

-

3,000 Marketable securities

8,545

18,541 Trade receivables

166

281 Inventories

172

92 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

2,732

2,651













47,628

56,890 LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term deposits

25

25 Right-of-use-assets

1,961

2,109 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,395

2,073 Intangible assets, net

14,872

15,207













19,253

19,414













$ 66,881

$ 76,304 CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 1,346

$ 1,463 Employees and payroll accruals

2,656

2,662 Lease liability

966

974 Liabilities in respect of government grants

126

89 Deferred revenues and other advances

115

175 Other payables

1,073

1,519













6,282

6,882 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Lease liability

1,538

1,695 Liabilities in respect of government grants

4,330

4,307













5,868

6,002 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares of NIS 0.02 par value: Authorized − 150,000,000 ordinary shares; Issued and

outstanding – 41,188,280 shares as of March 31, 2022 and

41,170,168 shares as of December 31, 2021

234

234 Share premium and other capital reserve

260,641

260,488 Accumulated deficit

(215,344)

(207,069)









Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

45,531

53,653









Non-controlling interests

9,200

9,767









Total equity

54,731

63,420













$ 66,881

$ 76,304

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands



Three months ended March 31,

Year ended December 31,



2022

2021

2021



Unaudited

Audited













Revenues

$ 237

$ 333

$ 930 Cost of revenues

163

271

767













Gross profit

74

62

163













Operating expenses:

























Research and development, net

5,626

4,297

21,125 Business development

908

570

2,738 General and administrative

1,595

1,454

7,253













Total operating expenses

8,129

6,321

31,116













Operating loss

(8,055)

(6,259)

(30,953)













Financing income

41

52

1,935 Financing expenses

(1,090)

(905)

(1,414)













Financing income (expenses), net

(1,049)

(853)

521













Loss before taxes on income

(9,104)

(7,112)

(30,432) Taxes on income

2

8

13













Loss

$ (9,106)

$ (7,120)

$ (30,445)













Attributable to:











Equity holders of the Company

(8,275)

(6,602)

(27,793) Non-controlling interests

(831)

(518)

(2,652)

















$ (9,106)

$ (7,120)

$ (30,445)













Basic and diluted loss per share, attributable to

equity holders of the Company

$ (0.20)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.69)













Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic and diluted loss per share

41,188,027

38,959,623

40,433,303

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands



Three months ended March 31,

Year ended December 31,





2022

2021

2021





Unaudited

Audited

















Cash flows from operating activities:

























Loss

$ (9,106)

$ (7,120)

$ (30,445)













Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating

activities:

























Adjustments to the profit or loss items:

























Depreciation

346

330

1,302 Amortization of intangible assets

335

230

932 Share-based compensation

411

531

2,609 Net financing expenses (income)

1,106

886

(884) Decrease in accrued bank interest

7

12

11 Loss from derecognition of property, plant and equipment

-

-

121 Taxes on income

2

8

13

















2,207

1,997

4,104 Changes in asset and liability items:

























Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

115

3

(59) Decrease (increase) in other receivables

(88)

719

653 Increase in inventories

(80)

-

(92) Increase in long-term deposits

-

(1)

(16) Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(166)

123

625 Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

(6)

(138)

127 Increase (decrease) in other payables

(446)

(255)

290 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues and other advances

(60)

(21)

128

















(731)

430

1,656













Cash received (paid) during the year for:

























Interest received

49

69

297 Interest paid

(124)

(57)

(315) Taxes paid

(2)

(8)

(13)













Net cash used in operating activities

$ (7,707)

$ (4,689)

$ (24,716)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands



Three months ended March 31,

Year ended December 31,





2022

2021

2021





Unaudited

Audited

















Cash flows from investing activities:

























Purchase of property, plant and equipment

$ (442)

(183)

$ (847) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

9,424

201

4,395 Purchase of marketable securities

-

(20,281)

(23,114) Withdrawal from (investment in) bank deposits, net

3,000

(9,500)

(1,000)













Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

11,982

(29,763)

(20,566) Cash flows from financing activities:

























Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance

expenses

-

27,108

29,582 Proceeds from exercise of options

7

445

484 Repayment of lease liability

(123)

(167)

(580) Proceeds from government grants

30

123

824 Repayment of government grants

(14)

(20)

(34)













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(100)

27,489

30,276 Exchange rate differences - cash and cash equivalent balances

(487)

(624)

1,102













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,688

(7,587)

(13,904)













Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

32,325

46,229

46,229













Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 36,013

$ 38,642

$ 32,325



























Significant non-cash activities











Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

$ 81

$ 64

$ 32













Increase of right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding

lease liability

$ 30

$ 162

$ 841













Ordinary shares issuance expenses

$ -

$ 50

$ - Exercise of pre-funded warrants

$ -

$ -

$4,365

