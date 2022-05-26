Brookdale to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) ("Brookdale" or the "Company") announced today that Lucinda "Cindy" Baier, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference Thursday, June 9, 2022.

The Brookdale discussion will begin at 8:00 am ET, and the live webcast can be accessed through the Company's website www.brookdale.com/investor as well as https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/bkd/1665825.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website until August 8, 2022.

