Ultrasound and Elesta Announces First Clinical Data for EchoLaser for TPLA Presented at AUA 2022

DULUTH, Ga., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fernando J Bianco presented the data from the clinical study on EchoLaser for TPLA (transperineal laser ablation) at AUA in New Orleans (May 13-16). The study was conducted by URN (Urology Research Network) in Miami. TPLA is a new ultra-minimally invasive treatment for BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia). In the office setting, EchoLaser for TPLA proved to be feasible and safe. The 3 and 6 months follow-ups showed a sustained improvement in over 80% of the patients. Furthermore, erectile function and ejaculation were preserved.

"Our company was finally able to showcase EchoLaser at AUA, after several cancellations of past editions of this important congress due to Covid-19; I am glad that in conjunction with our physical presence at AUA, Dr. Bianco presented data from his trial," said Joe Williams, CEO of National Ultrasound, exclusive USA distributor of Elesta (manufacturer of Echolaser).

"EchoLaser is a clinically proven technology supported by a growing number of studies in different European countries and China. Results presented by Dr. Bianco are the first USA data. In a few weeks, patients in the USA will have easier access to this treatment; in fact, effective July 1st, a new CPT code will be available for "Transperineal laser ablation of benign prostatic hyperplasia, including imaging guidance". Reimbursement from commercial payers is critical to ensure a broad adoption in the USA and the new CPT specific code is therefore very important" added Fabio Andreola, CEO of Elesta.

National Ultrasound announced its exclusive partnership with Elesta, a manufacturer of the Elesta Echolaser EVO, in 2020. The Elesta Echolaser EVO is an ultrasound machine series with micro-invasive procedures. It is currently the only micro-invasive treatment option that doctors can use in the United States.

The Elesta Evolaser EVO comes with disposable fiber optics and introducer needles. The Echolaser Smart Interface (ESI) provides real-time guidance and verification during a procedure. Multiple laser sources allow professionals to tailor treatment for the patient.

To find out more about the Elesta Echolaser EVO or to get a quote on the machine, we invite medical professionals and oncologists to visit our website at http://www.nationalultrasound.com .

