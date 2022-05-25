Good Dogg Beverage Company Secures Distribution Across New Jersey

Good Dogg Beverage Company Signs Distribution Deal with Black River Traders, Inc, Bringing Good Dogg Premium Hard Seltzer to the state of New Jersey Beginning in June of 2022

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Dogg Beverage Company (Good Dogg) - a purpose-driven brand - has signed a new distribution agreement to bring its line of premium hard seltzers to the state of New Jersey beginning in June of 2022. The philanthropic efforts of the beverage company are seen through its Leverage the Beverage™ program, which provides funding for children with rare diseases to have access to the support of a trained service dog.

The partnership with Black River Traders, Inc., a specialty beer and wine distributor based in Flanders, New Jersey, is the latest in a series of agreements securing distribution for Good Dogg Beverage's Premium Hard Seltzers across New Jersey.

Mike Carleton, the Sales Director for Black River Traders, said about the partnership, "We are extremely excited to bring on a product like Good Dogg, which not only tastes and looks great but is also actively doing fantastic things for the community around them."

"We are excited to expand our products into the great state of New Jersey this summer," said Good Dogg Beverage Company CEO and Founder, Tony Venturoso. "Our partnership with Black River Traders allows us to bring our premium products to New Jersey while creating the opportunity to give back."

Good Dogg also aims to make a difference in the communities of New Jersey, helping pair children with rare diseases to service dogs to enhance their quality of life. The company is excited to partner with Black River Traders to make a difference in the communities Black River currently serves.

"The unique way Good Dogg Beverage is already investing in local communities is exciting," says Jason Kane, CEO of Liquid Opportunities. "The partnership between Black River Traders and Good Dogg Beverage brings great seltzer to New Jersey and the opportunity to create a lot of good at the same time. There is a lot of excitement here."

About Good Dogg Beverage Company

Good Dogg Beverage Company is a purpose-driven, premium seltzer brand on a mission to make a difference in the lives of others through their Leverage the Beverage™ program. The company gives a portion of every sale of its hard seltzer and 100% of the profits of its merchandise sales to ensure children with rare diseases have access to service dogs.

Good Dogg Premium Hard Seltzer, The Official Hard Seltzer of Dog Lovers™, comes in four flavors: Orange Mango, Black Cherry, Cucumber Lime, and Dragonfruit. Good Dogg seltzers have 90 calories, 0 carbs, 0 sugar, and are 4.5% ABV. Visit gooddoggbeverage.com to learn more about how you can join Good Dogg on its mission to Leverage the Beverage™.

