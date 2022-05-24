Georgia Eminent Domain Law Firm Goes Live With GrowPath Case Management Software

A leading eminent domain firm has gone live with GrowPath in just 3 weeks!

DURHAM, N.C., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia Eminent Domain Law Firm has officially onboarded with GrowPath, a leading global provider of case management solutions for eminent domain and other contingency-based lawyers. The onboarding comes shortly after the firm chose GrowPath because of its "impressive" list of patented features and capabilities.

"We are excited to bring the Georgia Eminent Domain Law Firm into the GrowPath fold, and look forward to many years of partnership with them," said GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman. "This software is really setting itself apart in the industry thanks to capabilities you won't find anywhere else, and firms are starting to recognize that."

The Georgia Eminent Domain Law Firm is the second firm focused on eminent domain to choose GrowPath. While GrowPath was designed for PI and other contingency based firms, its patented features and case management capabilities can help any firm be better organized and find valuable cases with ease.

"Seeing the features and capabilities of GrowPath compared to what I've used in the past, it's really impressive," said David Needham, attorney at the Georgia Eminent Domain Law Firm. "I can easily see how having GrowPath can be a competitive advantage."

GrowPath has earned over 25 patents, delivering a growing list of features and advancements that cannot be found in any competing product.

Built from the ground up by a law firm for law firms, GrowPath is a cloud-based case management solution. It enables client firms to move cases faster, improve productivity, offer flexibility to staff, and increase profit for the firm.

