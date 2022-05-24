Bausch + Lomb Receives Health Canada Approval of LUMIFY® Redness Reliever Eye Drops

LUMIFY® is Canada's First and Only Over-the-Counter Eye Drop with Low-Dose Brimonidine for the Relief of Eye Redness

VAUGHAN, ON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced that Health Canada has approved LUMIFY® (brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution 0.025% w/v), the first and only over-the-counter (OTC) eye drop developed with low-dose brimonidine tartrate to relieve redness of the eye due to minor eye irritations for adults.1

"With Health Canada's approval of LUMIFY®, we are excited to be able to now offer Canadians a new option to help relieve their red, irritated eyes," said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care. "Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to meeting the needs of eye care professionals and their patients, and we're proud to bring LUMIFY® forward as an example of our continued commitment to developing innovative eye health products."

Eye redness occurs as a result of minor eye irritations such as environmental allergies, dryness and fatigue.1 LUMIFY® works by selectively targeting redness and thereby reducing the potential for side effects such as rebound redness and tachyphylaxis.1 In clinical trials, LUMIFY® eye drops demonstrated significant reduction in ocular redness seen as early as one minute and persisted up to eight hours.1 An in-home-use-study with over 300 participants also resulted in a 95% satisfaction rating for the product.2

"Ocular redness is often one of the first things people notice when making eye contact. It can affect daily life and have a negative social impact, especially for important occasions such as critical meetings or events," said Riyad Khamis, O.D., FAAO, FCOVD, London, Ontario. "I look forward to offering my patients LUMIFY® so they can quickly reduce their eye redness due to minor eye irritations while reducing concerns of rebound hyperemia, which can lead to corneal issues."

LUMIFY® is expected to be available at all major pharmacy retailers in Canada by July 2022 in both 3.5 mL and 7.5 mL size formats.

LUMIFY® was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the United States in 2017. Since then, LUMIFY® has been honored with more than 10 awards, including being named to IRI's 2019 New Product Pacesetters™ 25th annual report and BASES, a Nielsen Global Consumer business division, 2020 U.S. BASES Top 25 Breakthrough Innovations List in the "Superstar" category.

LUMIFY® is licensed by Eye Therapies, Inc. to Bausch + Lomb.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram. For more information in Canada, visit. www.bausch.ca.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch + Lomb, including but not limited to its project development timelines, launches and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

