Alpha Motor Corporation Enters MoU With Industry Leading Automobile Manufacturer UHI Group To Mass Produce Electric Vehicles

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation and UHI Group ("UHI") have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to confirm a synergistic business relationship between the two companies, pursuant to which UHI will manufacture and validate Alpha Motor Corporation's production-ready electric vehicles.

Copyright © 2022 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved. (PRNewswire)

UHI is an American company based in the Metro Detroit Area. They are a full-service provider of prototype and low volume stampings and assemblies to the automotive and aerospace industries. UHI delivers complex, high-precision stamped parts and assembles full bodies and chassis for multiple OEMs in their 10 facility complex. Utilizing flexible robotic assembly cells, UHI is able to buffer capital investment costs and deliver the consistency once only found in traditional OEM production plants. From engineering and prototyping to assembly and production, UHI features the ability to assist with all steps in the manufacturing process, allowing customers to operate with leaner design staff. UHI is fully certified to inspect parts and validate projects for Alpha Motor Corporation. Furthermore, UHI's experienced team will leverage its state-of-the-art production facility to accelerate Alpha Motor Corporation through its development and validation stages.

"UHI's understanding of the decisions and challenges that are essential to production of electric vehicles at each step of the process was a critical factor in our decision to partner with UHI. Their modern manufacturing process, assembly facility, latest validation methods and consequent efficient process for development of vehicles align completely with Alpha Motor Corporation's key principles and philosophy," said Jada Lee, Vice Chairman of Alpha Motor Corporation.

The current framework in place will propel Alpha Motor Corporation's vision to bring electric vehicles to its consumers and to continue its focus on working towards mass production.

"We are excited to be a part of Alpha Motor Corporation's success. Their unique styling and cutting-edge technology will surely set them apart from any other vehicle line. Our existing manufacturing equipment and flexible assembly cells will save them many months of build time and a significant amount of upfront capital investment," said John Kocis of UHI.

This partnership with UHI expands upon Alpha Motor Corporation's strategic alliances with industry leaders to shape the future of electric vehicles, such as its latest partnership with Hinduja Tech.

"We continue to follow our passion and make conscientious decisions to partner with influential organizations that share our vision. By doing this, we strive to lead a community that generates and contributes forward a positive impact globally," stated Alpha Motor Corporation.

Please contact pr@alphamotorinc.com for more information.

Related Links

Copyright © 2022 Alpha Motor Corporation. All rights reserved. (PRNewswire)

Alpha Motor Corporation © 2020. All Rights Reserved. (PRNewsfoto/Alpha Motor Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation