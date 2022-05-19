Unitary Fund launches Metriq, a Platform for Community Driven Quantum Benchmarks

New platform will make open benchmarks available across the quantum technology ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitary Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit helping create a quantum technology ecosystem that benefits the most people, has released Metriq, a platform for hosting and sharing community-driven Quantum Benchmarks.

Metriq's mission is to make transparent, accessible benchmarks available to everyone in the quantum computing community. With the growth in quantum computing in academia and industry, it is critical to keep track of new developments. Metriq allows any user to both make submissions that show performance of methods against tasks and define new tasks that results can be submitted against.

"The platform accelerates research by opening up the taxonomy of reported results that are often now locked away in tables of review papers. By making the data explorable and live-updated, members of the community will be able to make better progress together in developing quantum technology." said Nathan Shammah, CTO of Unitary Fund.

Metriq already includes more than 150 submissions across quantum computing applications, compilers, hardware, simulators and more. Submissions are from researchers and developers across the quantum computing community. Results include sources and are openly accessible for free.

Metriq is launching with a group of supporting partners from across startups, national labs, research groups, and deep tech investors including Cambridge Quantum Computing, RIKEN Research Institute, the SQMS quantum research center, IQT Labs, USRA, Strangeworks, Super.Tech,Quantonation, and Unitary Fund.

Ravi Pappu, CTO of IQT Labs, said: "For Quantum Computing to cross the chasm from early adoption to widespread use, the field needs to embrace reproducible benchmarking. Much like other fields in the past, canonical workloads and public availability of the results of running those workloads on Quantum hardware and software stacks is critical to the widespread diffusion of quantum computing". He added "We believe that hosting all of these results on Metriq and tracking their progress is a crucial enabler to accelerate progress in the field."

Metriq is finding support also from academic institutions and research centers. "Metriq will be an exciting tool to benchmark the 3D SRF quantum computing platforms we are developing at SQMS", said Anna Grassellino, Director of the National Quantum Information (NQI) Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Division (SQMS) Center, based at Fermilab, one of five NQI Centers established by the Department of Energy to advance quantum science and technology nationwide.

Metriq organizes benchmark information transparently, by and for the community.

The full source code of all components of Metriq app are free and public via the Unitary Fund GitHub organization, including web front end, REST API back end, and PostgreSQL database schema creation scripts. Code is provided under Apache License 2.0, and content is contributed under (Creative Commons) CC-BY-SA.

For more information Metriq is available at https://metriq.info/.

Contact: info@unitary.fund

About Unitary Fund

Unitary Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to create a quantum technology ecosystem that benefits the people around the world. We believe that expanding the pool of people working on quantum technologies is a way to ensure that the benefits of these tools are widely, swiftly, and equitably distributed. We primarily use two major programs to pursue this mission.Through Unitary Labs we work on in-house projects that help the ecosystem as a whole. Through our microgrant program, we fund an inclusive community of explorers across the world to work on quantum technologies.

Stay up to date with what Unitary Fund is working on by following us on Twitter , GitHub , and LinkedIn !

View original content:

SOURCE Unitary Fund