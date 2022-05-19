ProgenaCare Global LLC Adds Howard Walthall to Lead Commercial Business.

MARIETTA, Ga., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenaCare Global™ LLC., the developer and manufacturer of the only human keratin matrix, ProgenaMatrix®, approved for use in acute and chronic wounds, has announced the addition of Howard Walthall as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Walthall will lead the commercialization of ProgenaMatrix as well as develop new technologies to meet the needs of patients across the globe.

(PRNewsfoto/ProgenaCare Global) (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to be joining ProgenaCare Global at such an exciting time as we commercialize ProgenaMatrix, the first product built on our proprietary human keratin platform, and expand our pipeline of innovative products supporting soft tissue healing," said Howard Walthall, ProgenaCare Global's new CEO. "I am especially proud of the company's purpose-driven approach and commitment to providing highly effective, affordable advanced wound care solutions to patients across the socioeconomic spectrum and around the world. I look forward to working with the team to pursue our shared goal of improving lives."

Howard is an experienced Regenerative Medicine and MedTech entrepreneur with proven success developing and positioning new and technologically advanced products. Howard was previously the CEO of the NuTech companies, where his team built a successful regenerative medicine business focusing on wound care and surgical applications, and Executive Vice President for Organogenesis, Inc, which acquired NuTech in 2017. Howard is also the founder of Lumiheal Therapeutics, Inc., which is working with partners to bring LumiHeal®, an innovative fluorescent light energy technology for wound healing, to the US market. Howard holds a BSE from Duke University School of Engineering and a JD from the Cumberland School of Law.

"We are very excited to have Howard join the ProgenaCare team. His deep industry experience in both advanced wound care and in orthopedic applications of biologics, coupled with a strong desire to develop novel approaches to industry problems is exactly what we need. We have known Howard for several years and have always been attracted to his intellect and compassion for bringing healing to underserved markets. It is exciting to imagine how Howard's talent and experience coupled with the resources and creative freedom ProgenaCare affords him will positively impact the industry and those it serves," said Bert Jones, Chairman.

ProgenaCare Global is a purpose-driven medical device company leveraging cutting-edge advances in biomaterials and digital technologies to provide effective, affordable advanced wound care solutions to patients across the socioeconomic spectrum and around the world. After more than a decade of research and development, ProgenaCare Global is commercializing ProgenaMatrix, the first product built on our proprietary human keratin platform. ProgenaMatrix is the only human keratin matrix for wound care commercially available in the United States. Due to its unique keratin technology, ProgenaMatrix is capable of providing excellent outcomes for patients with complex wounds in a highly cost-effective manner.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ProgenaCare Global