Joffre Capital Announces Successful Fundraise at Portfolio Company Coins.ph

SINGAPORE, LOS ANGELES and PARIS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joffre Capital ("Joffre" of the "Firm"), a technology-focused investment firm, today announced the completion of a $30 million Series C funding round at portfolio company coins.ph, (the "Company"), the Philippines' leading fiat and crypto wallet services provider. The round was led by Ribbit Capital, and joined by other strategic investors.

"We are thrilled to be able to so quickly engage with coins.ph and complete this substantial raise to help drive growth and expansion at Coins.ph," said Ding'an Fei, Managing Partner at Joffre Capital. "Coins.ph represents the type of company we look to partner with, and the success and partners involved in this raise reflect the incredible market opportunities for the Company. The integration of crypto currencies into the day-to-day financial system has created a real need for a secure and regulated management platform, and coins.ph has fulfilled that need and established itself as the true leader in Southeast Asia. We look forward to working with the new management team to deliver enhanced products and services to Coins.ph customers."

Coins.ph is the fourth company that Joffre Capital has partnered with over the past twelve months and the second in the financial technology space. The firm, which was founded by a group of entrepreneurs in technology and finance, aims to fulfill a unique capital need for entrepreneurs and investors, while creating value for its limited partners.

About Joffre Capital

Joffre Capital is a technology buyout fund with multiple billion dollars under management and a presence across the US, Europe and Asia. A technology sector specialist, Joffre devotes its full scope of talent and intellectual capital to investing in technology and technology-enabled businesses leveraging leading global innovation practices. Its track record has spanned controlled investments in digital media, e-commerce, interactive entertainment, EdTech and enterprise software. On each occasion, it has created unique strategic and operating value and elevated the invested business to break through existing ceilings.

Joffre is founded by a group of entrepreneurs and highly experienced executives in technology and finance who held senior positions in Amazon, Baidu, Binance, The Blackstone Group, Warburg Pincus and Yahoo/Verizon. Applying strategic insights, operating skills and sophisticated investing capabilities of a world-class specialist team in technology, Joffre aims to fulfill a unique capital need for entrepreneurs and investors, while create value for its limited partners.

About Coins.ph

Launched in 2014, Coins.ph is the most established crypto brand in the Philippines and has more than 16 million users. Through the easy-to-use mobile app, users can buy and sell a variety of cryptocurrencies and access a wide range of financial services. Coins.ph is fully regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and is the first crypto-based company in Asia to hold both Virtual Currency and Electronic Money Issuer licenses from the central bank. The Company was acquired in early 2022 by Joffre Capital, a technology-focused buyout fund.

