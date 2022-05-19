The Doula Expo by Mama Glow

The first and only festival of its kind celebrating birth workers, caregivers and families. Health experts, policy leaders, and community members will center maternal and reproductive health, and amplify solutions!

WHAT: The Doula Expo is a daylong festival curated by Mama Glow that brings together leading experts, health institutions, businesses, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, birth workers and families. The groundbreaking event will explore critical topics along the reproductive continuum, and discuss how we build a future where birth is safe and equitable for all. The event features: Main stage talks, interactive booths, lounge spaces, and more.

WHO: Over 40 brand partners including: March of Dimes, Kate Spade New York, Carol's Daughter, Bobbie, Kin Euphorics, and more.

EMCEES: Karyn Parsons, actress, best-selling author, best known for her role as Hilary Banks on the iconic NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. And Latham Thomas, founder of Mama Glow

WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10-6 PM at 25 KENT, Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Some featured content from the day:

11:20 AM Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, head of the Maternal Health Task Force will give official remarks, he is committed to making Brooklyn one of the safest places to give birth.

11:30 AM Stacey Brayboy, SVP of Policy and Government Affairs, March of Dimes, will lead a panel discussion with community stakeholders addressing policy gaps in maternal and infant health.

12:00 PM Melissa Hannah, JD, MBA, CEO, of Mahmee, and Kimberly Seals Allers, founder, of Irth App (yelp for birth) will be in conversation lifting up the importance of Black femme tech founders in cultivating solutions for Black maternal health.

12:30 PM Jillian Hervey, multidisciplinary artist, front woman of Lion Babe, will share her personal birth experience and the value of doulas, followed by a special solo musical performance.

1:30 PM Charlamagne tha God, New York Times Bestselling Author and Co-host of Power 105.1, The Breakfast Club and Charles Johnson IV, maternal health advocate, will be in conversation about the impact of the Black maternal health crisis on fathers and our community.

2:00 PM Elieke Kearns, Medical Affairs Lead of Bobbie, a new organic infant formula company, will lead an important conversation grounded in infant feeding solutions, which is especially important given country-wide formula shortages.

2:30 PM Dr. Leslie Saltzman, Chief Medical Officer, Ovia Health, will speak about the latest research on fertility while dispelling widespread myths and misperceptions.

3:00 PM Lisa Price, founder, Carol's Daughter, will discuss the Black maternal health initiative, 'Love Delivered'. Carol's Daughter has partnered with the Mama Glow Foundation to fund doula services in 5 major US cities.

4:00 PM Boram Nam, founder of Boram, a new postnatal retreat concept in the Langham hotels, will be in conversation about the importance of postpartum rest and recovery, in a culture of no paid parental leave.

About The Doula Expo

Conceived by world-renowned doula Latham Thomas – the founder of Mama Glow and co-founder of the Mama Glow Foundation – the Doula Expo by Mama Glow is a day-long festival that supports birth professionals and families and prioritizes education, connection, and community. The inaugural Doula Expo event took place in October 2021 in Brooklyn and hosted over 400 attendees.

