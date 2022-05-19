Conn's HomePlus Announces New Store in Kissimmee, Florida

The specialty retailer further expands Florida footprint, bringing its wide array of home products and financing options to local customers

HOUSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the momentum from recent store openings in Altamonte Springs and Daytona Beach already this year, Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) continues to expand its presence in Florida with the opening of a new 40,000 square foot retail location in the Vine Street Plaza at 105 West Vine Street in Kissimmee. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 2022, featuring free giveaways and special promotions for guests.

Conn's HomePlus (PRNewswire)

Conn's HomePlus offers a wide selection of home goods, including furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics, home office products and appliances from brands such as G.E., Samsung, LG and more. Through its next-day white glove delivery option available for 80% of in-stock items, customers don't have to wait weeks to enjoy their purchase. Customers shopping at any store in Florida and at the new Kissimmee store can also expect exclusive store promotions through July, including free next-day delivery on all major appliance purchases, TV purchases over $999, all mattress purchases over $999, all major fitness equipment purchases over $999 and select furniture purchases.

"We've had our sights set on Kissimmee for a while now and are proud to be expanding Conn's footprint in Florida," said Chandra Holt, President and CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "As our new customers look to turn their home life to home love, we're thrilled to meet them where they are with our wide selection of home products, next-day delivery on in-stock items and a variety of affordable payment options."

Shoppers can take advantage of Conn's Low Payment Finder, offering flexible payment plans tailored to customers' individual needs. Whether they have good credit, no credit or are working toward a specific credit goal, Conn's HomePlus believes that everyone deserves a home they love. Conn's HomePlus is based in The Woodlands, Texas, and has over 150 locations across 15 states. The new space will be the 13th new location in Florida within the last 18 months.

For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love. With more than 150 stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com, our over 4,000 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at https://ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

