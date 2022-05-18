Lovesac and Disney+ Team Up to Enhance Consumer Viewing Experiences

Timed to National Streaming Day May 20, the partnership represents the future of at-home streaming

STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovesac , the direct-to-consumer furniture company best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch™, comfortable Sacs, and most recently - its innovative StealthTech Sound + Charge System, is teaming up with Disney+ to elevate at-home viewing experiences for consumers in the year ahead. Timed to National Streaming Day on May 20, 2022, the new collaboration will amplify some of the most anticipated movies and series launching on Disney+ this year and ensure the best seats are in your living room through Lovesac's "Front Row Family Room'' initiative.

The long-term collaboration between Lovesac and Disney+ will kick off with the release of Disney's all-new original movie Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, streaming May 20 only on Disney+. This collaboration will bring innovative at-home viewing experiences to consumers throughout the U.S. Exclusive in-store and Best Buy product demos and sizzle reels the entire family can enjoy, watch parties, and custom premiere lounges will bring Lovesac product benefits to life in ways only Disney+ can power. (Disney+ Subscription required. Must be 18+ to subscribe).

"Lovesac StealthTech was designed to bring the movie theater experience into the comfort of our customer's homes, so we couldn't be more excited to team up with Disney+ to showcase our immersive, surround sound technology in unison with the premiere of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, and future projects, all while offering the best possible viewing experience to families everywhere," said Lovesac Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson.

Lovesac's innovative StealthTech Sound + Charge home audio system, seamlessly embedded inside the endlessly adaptable Sactional's platform, features immersive surround sound by Harman Kardon and convenient wireless charging all completely hidden from view. The StealthTech System includes two Sound + Charge sides each with embedded front- and rear-firing Harman Kardon speakers, a Subwoofer that easily integrates into a Sactional's seat frame and a Center Channel, all working in unison to deliver an unparalleled immersive audio experience.

"The StealthTech Sound + Charge System creates an unrivaled home theater experience, which is why we're thrilled to collaborate with Disney+ to deepen and expand the visual and auditory capabilities that our product provides through the launch of their most anticipated films," said Lovesac President & Chief

Operating Officer, Mary Fox. "It's always a priority for us to identify partners that align with our mission to provide unmatched viewing experiences, and with Disney+ leading in streamed content created for the whole family, we knew there was a great opportunity here."

The StealthTech Sound + Charge technology was developed to optimize sound properties to the precise characteristics, density, and color of a customer's chosen Sactionals Covers, allowing sound to pass through fabric and upholstery with superior quality and immaculate clarity.

Customers can visit their local Lovesac showroom and select Best Buy locations to demo the immersive surround sound of Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life® approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 5th Annual Champions of Sustainability , responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com , supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of owned showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. In 2022, Lovesac was recognized by Furniture Today within the 'fastest growing' category, and as an honoree for Serendipity's Design Market.

About Disney's Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers stars John Mulaney ("Saturday Night Live") as Chip, Andy Samberg ("Palm Springs") as Dale, and KiKi Layne ("If Beale Street Could Talk"). Also joining the cast are Will Arnett ("Arrested Development"), Eric Bana ("Dirty John"), Flula Borg ("Pitch Perfect 2"), Dennis Haysbert ("24"), Keegan-Michael Key ("Schmigadoon!"), Tress MacNeille ("The Simpsons"), Tim Robinson ("I Think You Should Leave"), Seth Rogen ("Pam and Tommy"), J.K. Simmons ("Being the Ricardos"), Chris Parnell ("Saturday Night Live"). The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer ("Saturday Night Live"), written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), and is produced by Todd Lieberman ("Wonder") and David Hoberman ("Beauty and the Beast"), with Alexander Young ("Extinction") and Tom Peitzman serving as executive producers.

In Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip (voice of Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale (voice of Samberg meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend's life. Disney's Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is streaming May 20 only on Disney+.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

