Kantor & Kantor Partner Cari M. Schwartz Accepted into Triage Cancer's Legal Advisory Council

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cari M. Schwartz has been and is, currently, involved with many non-profit organizations that focus on healthcare needs of people across the country. As a Partner Attorney at Kantor & Kantor, LLP, it is her passion to bring education about patient's rights, maximizing health insurance benefits, how to handle health insurance claims, and represent individuals who have had their health insurance claims wrongfully denied.

It was, then, an easy decision for Mrs. Schwartz to look towards a reputable non- profit organization such as Triage Cancer in order to seek acceptance onto their Legal Advisory Council. So, it was a great honor at Kantor & Kantor to have her accepted onto this prestigious organization's council in August of 2021! Since that time, the partnership has deepened because of her engaging and supportive efforts, including sponsorship for their 2022 Conferences.

"I was excited and honored to join Triage Cancer's Legal Advisory Council and have the opportunity to collaborate and partner with thought leaders and trail blazers in the cancer community. Over the past 10 years Triage Cancer has filled a gap in the cancer community by providing free education and advocacy for people affected by a cancer diagnosis. My entire legal career has been focused on helping people and that is exactly what Triage Cancer does for people every day," said Mrs. Schwartz.

Triage Cancer is a national, nonprofit organization that provides free education on the legal and practical issues that may impact individuals diagnosed with cancer and their caregivers, through events, materials, and resources. Their Legal Advisory Council is made up of leaders in the legal community who have a connection to the cancer community and are interested in our work, and/or lawyers who have subject matter expertise that pertains to the legal issues often faced by those in the cancer community. "We are very pleased to have Cari Schwartz join our Legal Advisory Council, and bring her expertise and the expertise of the Kantor & Kantor team to the table, to support the cancer community in navigating the plethora of legal and practical issues that often accompany a cancer diagnosis," said Joanna Fawzy Morales, Esq., CEO, Triage Cancer.

About Kantor & Kantor, LLP

Kantor & Kantor is recognized as one of the most experienced, reliable, and persistent law firms in the field of insurance, ERISA, and pension law. We know the difficulty our clients face when dealing with an insurance company, employer, or provider. The attorneys at Kantor & Kantor bring a wealth of experience litigating in both the Federal and State Courts throughout the country.

Since 2004, our law firm has grown from its' Northridge, California home office base to an additional 6 offices on the west coast, with capabilities to represent people nationwide. Getting the best representation is critical and we have a proven track record of being the law firm that strives to provide the best for our clients, from beginning to end.

