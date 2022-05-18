InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Drain Oil Bottles (AAT-4301)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mechanic and I needed an effective means of completely draining oil bottles," said an inventor, from Decatur, Ga., "so I invented the LAST DROP. My design offers complete drainage and it could help to protect the environment from unnecessary contamination."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to drain oil or viscous lubricant from a bottle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to discard oil bottles that still contain oil. As a result, it increases efficiency and it helps to protect the environment. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for automotive repair facilities and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AAT-4301, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

