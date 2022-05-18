Harmony Venture Labs Announces Launch of ListedKit

Harmony Venture Labs (HVL) has launched ListedKit, a real estate project and transaction management tool created in collaboration with agents that equips professionals to manage the client experience from contract to closing.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Venture Labs (HVL), a Birmingham-based venture studio that launches and develops high-growth startups, has announced the launch of their most recent studio venture– ListedKit .

ListedKit (PRNewsfoto/ListedKit) (PRNewswire)

ListedKit helps demystify real estate transactions and takes the complexity out of closing. With their task list and progress tracking feature, document storage and custom workflows, both agents and clients have a new level of transparency throughout the home buying and selling process. The mobile-friendly suite of integrated real estate solutions improves efficiency and transparency, reduces administrative tasks and increases customer satisfaction.

"ListedKit is a win-win for real estate professionals and their clients. Realtors who use ListedKit will be able to manage more transactions and grow their business while saving time and money. And their clients will have better visibility into the process, every step of the way," said Derrick Magnotta, CEO of ListedKit.

Founded by Shegun Otulana in 2020, the HVL team specializes in creating new ventures and helping founders build their own. By generating new solutions and supporting entrepreneurs, HVL's goal is to foster an ecosystem of empowerment and economic opportunity within the community.

"Buying or selling a home can be one of the most stressful moments in life. Realtors play such an important role in supporting their clients through the ups and downs of the process. ListedKit is one of the first tools built to support agents in this crucial part of their job," said Shegun Otulana, Founder of Harmony Venture Labs.

About ListedKit

ListedKit is a real estate project and transaction management tool created in collaboration with agents that equips professionals to manage the client experience from contract to closing. Real estate transactions can be complex -–but with task lists, a progress tracking feature, document storage, custom workflows and vendor management tools, agents and clients alike have visibility into the real estate journey, every step of the way. Learn more at www.listedkit.com .

About Harmony Venture Labs:

Harmony Venture Labs (HVL) is a venture studio led by a team of experienced founders and experts who launch startups, grow our portfolio of brands, support SaaS entrepreneurs and invest in our people and community. HVL believes that technology platforms should be used to benefit people and their communities and that new venture creation is a powerful vehicle to deliver value. Through strategy, marketing, design and product guidance, HVL helps its portfolio companies navigate their journey to faster, sustainable growth.

Media Contact:

emily@harmonyventurelabs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ListedKit