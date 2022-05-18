Gold and Gemstone Mining, Inc. Sets sail with New Government contracts and Building Construction of 2 new Resorts in the Mentawai Islands

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold and Gemstone Mining, Inc. (OTC Markets: GGSM) is pleased to announce new Government Contracts and increased operations from its Cargo Boat Murni. Cargo Boat Murni is located in Sumatra in the Padang Harbor, and has the capacity to haul over 200 tons of Construction building materials for Resorts and Government Contracts between Sumatra, Nias, and Telos islands. Cargo Boat transports is a growing business because building and land development are expected to grow. Indonesia's construction sector is growing at 7-8% per year.

Rudi Khelces as CEO and CFO of the Company stated its Cargo Boat Murni will haul equipment and materials to build its Seven Palms Resort, and Nasara Resort in the Mentawai islands. And, its Charter Boat Business is starting to experience tremendous work orders from resorts and Government Contracts as Indonesia opens the archipelago to accommodate the onslaught of tourism and economic growth in Indonesia.

Construction value for building projects is estimated to reach IDR 157.47 trillion (USD 10.97 billion) in 2022, driven by growth in the housing and industrial sectors. Trends in other categories, such as hotel, retail, and office, continue to show growth compared to 2021, which may boost the construction market in the coming years.

Indonesia is the second most productive and profitable construction market in Asia, where many construction projects are underway in residential and non-residential sectors. There is a massive demand for residential properties, and the property sector is growing in major cities across the country. Public works investment is crucial in the government's plan to provide water resources, roads, and human settlement infrastructure for long-term development.

Corporate Address

Slipi Tower

Jalan S. Parman Kav. 22-24

Jakarta, Indonesia (Lantai 5 PriOffice)

Kota Jakarta Barat, Indonesia 11480

The Company will announce key information to investors using Facebook and Twitter social media in compliance with Regulation FD

ABOUT GGSM CORPORATION

GGSM is a publicly-traded company engaged in the charter boat business in the Mentawai Islands and Beyond. The Kuda Laut's charter vessel is a Mentawai Surf Charter vessel to the World-Famous Mentawai Islands. The Kuda Laut has been chartering to the Mentawai, Telos, Nias, and Banyak Islands for over 25 seasons. From the Lagundri Bay in Nias, the Hinakos, the Bay of Plenty in the Banyaks, the Telos long rights, and the famous waves in the Mentawai, such as Rifles. No Kandui, Ebay, etc., in the Playground, to telescopes, Bintang, Lances Right.

For More Information, visit https://ggsmglobal.com

Gold and Gemstone Mining, Inc., Investor Relations

Website: https://ggsmglobal.com

Email: ir@ggsmglobal.com

