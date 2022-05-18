FOUR SEASONS HOTEL AMMAN AWARDED FIVE-STAR HOTEL HONOUR BY 2022 FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE

First and only Hotel in Jordan to Achieve the Coveted Five-Star Award

TORONTO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Hotel Amman announces that it is the first and only hotel in Jordan to have earned the coveted Five-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewswire)

Further elevating its appeal as one of Jordan's top luxury destinations, Four Seasons Hotel Amman invites guests to discover an entirely new hospitality experience following the completion of its extensive renovation program. The Hotel has been completely redesigned, and blends the finest traditions of Jordanian hospitality with contemporary elegance to create a relaxing "home away from home" that is set to enchant both local visitors and international travelers.

The enhanced guest experience begins on the approach to the Hotel, which sits atop the tallest of Amman's seven hills in the prestigious Abdoun residential district. Visitors are greeted with elegant exterior lighting on the white stone-and-glass building and a completely new road framed by intricate landscaping, before arriving at the redesigned vestibule area that leads to the lobby. This grand entrance sets the tone for the tasteful interiors found within, which reflect the Jordanian capital's intersection of Arabic, Islamic and Western cultures.

Carlo Stragiotto, General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Amman, said, "We are very proud that we have achieved the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating, which is globally recognized as one of the highest accolades in the world of hospitality. This is testament to the fact that we are able to offer our guests an unrivalled luxury experience thanks to our exceptional people. The emphasis placed on quality of service by the Forbes rating system makes it especially rewarding to know we are consistently delivering impeccable hospitality in true Four Seasons style. This achievement highlights the outstanding craftsmanship and dedication of our teams, whose shared passion for creating extraordinary experiences shines through and brings great delight to our guests on a daily basis."

Stragiotto added, "We are also proud to offer industry-leading technology such as the Four Seasons App and Chat, as well as our Lead With Care initiative for enhanced health and safety measures."

"Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions," says Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. "While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer."

At Four Seasons Hotel Amman, visitors are invited to discover more than just world-class accommodation and culinary craftsmanship. The Hotel's concierge team is ready to help guests explore Jordan's capital and beyond by sharing their personal favourites and revealing hidden gems through exclusive excursions to the North of Jordan. These passionate local experts are happy to put together customized itineraries that will help make guests' stays even more memorable.

To make a reservation, call +962 (6) 550-5555 or book online.

Contact:

fourseasons@kwtglobal.com

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts (PRNewsfoto/Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts