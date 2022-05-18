Eco Wave Power's CEO Inna Braverman to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 23-26, 2022

Eco Wave Power's CEO Inna Braverman to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 23-26, 2022

Virtual Presentation Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 24, 2022; Management Available for Virtual One-on-One Meetings on May 23 and May 25, 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq: WAVE, Nasdaq First North: ECOWVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a leader in the production of clean electricity from ocean and sea waves, today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on May 23-26, 2022.

Inna Braverman, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Wave Power, will present virtually via Zoom at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Management of the Company is available for virtual one-on-one meetings on Monday, May 23, 2022 and Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Ms. Braverman should contact FNK IR at wave@fnkir.com.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

Eco Wave Power is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and was labeled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's common shares (ECOWVE) are traded on Nasdaq First North and its ADSs (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. More info: www.ecowavepower.com .

Vator Securities is the Company's Certified Advisor (+46 8 580 065 99, ca@vatorsec.se).

Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

Inna@ecowavepower.com

+97235094017

For additional inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

+1.646.809.2183

wave@fnkir.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18497/3569462/1581286.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/ewpg-holding-ab--publ-/i/gibraltar-opening-ceremony,c3050735 gibraltar opening ceremony

View original content:

SOURCE EWPG Holding AB (publ)