Lasso Democratizes Campaign Measurement with Lasso Vision™

Lasso to provide weekly Rx reporting for all campaigns at no additional charge.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasso (lassoplatform.io), the world's first and only omnichannel platform for healthcare marketing and analytics, today announced they are now offering weekly refreshed Rx reporting, with no minimum spend required and at zero additional cost. Lasso Vision™ makes real-world metrics available for all customers, and for all HCP and consumer campaigns run through its platform.

Since launching in 2019, Lasso has been a trailblazer for accessibility and transparency around data and platform costs and was one of the first to offer daily physician-level reporting (PLD) to its clients at no cost. Now, the company is once again defining a new healthcare marketing standard by offering Vision™, which ensures your marketing dollars are spent more intelligently, maximizing real-world behaviors on every campaign. This decision reflects the company's philosophy that every healthcare brand, regardless of size or budget, deserves to know whether their campaigns are actually driving desired business results.

The company's best-in-class methodology and identity resolution allow them to deterministically attribute real-world behaviors to media exposure with unprecedented speed and granularity. Rx reporting covers all prescriptions, procedures, and clinical activity attributed to HCPs and consumers exposed to media, so insights are specific to the brand's campaign reach rather than at the broader market level.

Effective immediately, all Lasso clients are now able to leverage prescription level insights and real-world data to optimize their Lasso campaigns in-flight, at no additional cost. Lasso Vision™ automatically refreshes weekly, allowing marketers to report on the full impact of every dollar with:

All transactions (TRx) New transactions (NRx) New Patients and New Prescribers activity

These metrics can be broken down by ad group and are available for custom time frames.

"Transparency and intelligence are core tenets of Lasso, and having detailed real-world insights should be table stakes for any healthcare marketer," said Greg Field, CEO of Lasso, "Democratizing key performance metrics for all campaigns with Lasso Vision is our most recent move to create a new standard of excellence for healthcare marketing. We believe no brand or marketer should have to pay more to understand whether or not their campaigns are working. With Lasso, they won't have to."

About Lasso

Lasso is the world's first and only omnichannel healthcare marketing and analytics platform that allows you to plan, activate, and measure your HCP and DTC campaigns across programmatic, endemic, social, email, and connected TV — all in one place. Lasso has offices in New York, NY, and Austin, TX. Visit us at lassoplatform.io to learn more.

