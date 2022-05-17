Koppers Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), today announced that the company will host meetings with the investment community as part of its participation in upcoming investor conferences as follows:

Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference, which will be held virtually on May 19 , 2022.

B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference, which will be in-person on May 26, 2022 , in Beverly Hills, California .

Koppers management will be represented by Jimmi Sue Smith, Chief Financial Officer, and Quynh McGuire, Vice President of Investor Relations. The presentation materials will be available on www.koppers.com in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

About Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe. The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: www.koppers.com. Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms. Jessica Franklin at FranklinJM@koppers.com or 412-227-2025. Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms. Quynh McGuire at McGuireQT@koppers.com or 412-227-2049.

For Information: Quynh McGuire, Vice President, Investor Relations

412 227 2049

McGuireQT@koppers.com

