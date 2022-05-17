InnovoPro, the Chickpea Protein Company, Partners with Milkadamia, a US Dairy-Free Leader for Launching Chickpea Ice Cream

Both companies launched the collaboration at the United Nations event for foreign Ambassadors

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InnovoPro, a recognized innovator in the global food industry with great tasting and functional chickpea protein solutions, is one of six sustainable FoodTech organizations that showcased their products at the United Nation event on May 12th, in association with Israel's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and The Good Food Institute.

Recently, InnovoPro and Milkadamia, leaders of the next generation of plant-based products started to collaborate and the two showcased Milkadamia's latest development - plant-based ice cream based on InnovoPro's CP-Pro 70® protein. Their environmentally sustainable desserts have superior taste profiles that maintain a rich flavor and natural texture. Innovopro's breakthrough technology enables the production of their clean-labeled cookies and Milkadamia's ice cream that are non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, and non-allergen. Due to the unique functionality of chickpea protein, the recipes deliver cleaner ingredient labels compared to other highly-processed desserts.

"Re-imagining our relationship with protein doesn't just start with meat. It also includes desserts, which to us represents the first sweet and chewy bite of our vegan chocolate chip cookies and Milkadamia's fantastic chickpea protein ice cream," said Taly Nechushtan, CEO of InnovoPro. "They're more environmentally friendly and sustainable than the vast majority of desserts, and we're thrilled to be able to partner with Milkadamia on this special occasion of Israel's independence."

"Milkadamia is an innovator in the plant-based foods sector. Milkadamia is compelled by the trajectory of climate forecasts to embrace plant protein, while aggressively championing the eco-pertinence of plant-based foods and regenerative agriculture," said Jim Richards, CEO and Founder of Milkadamia.

About InnovoPro

InnovoPro is committed to bringing unique plant-based protein ingredients to the global food & beverage market, for creating nutritious, tasty, and sustainable food products. With an excellent nutritional profile, "free from" properties and wide usability in the food industry, InnovoPro's CP-Pro 70® concentrate is the best choice for the growing plant-based protein market. Now, with its growing recognition and infrastructure, InnovoPro is in the best position to scale up its innovative solutions worldwide. Visit innovopro.com to learn more.

About Milkadamia

Milkadamia was started on the Australian family macadamia farm in 2015 and Milkadamia U.S. is headquartered in Illinois. Sold in 12,000 retailers across the U.S. and the U.K, as well as 2,000 cafes, Milkadamia is growing more than trees. Its raw macadamias are grown on its Jindilli Farms predominantly through regenerative farming techniques which reduce carbon dioxide emissions and enrich the earth instead of stripping it of nutrients. Visit milkadamia.com for more information. Follow on FB and Instagram @milkadamia as well as on LinkedIn.

