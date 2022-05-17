Indiegogo and CAMPFIRE Collaborate to Unlock New Markets for Global Entrepreneurs

The collaboration between the two crowdfunding platforms is aimed at helping Japanese entrepreneurs reach global audiences and guide international entrepreneurs in effectively entering the Japanese market.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiegogo, the global leader in crowdfunding and CAMPFIRE, Japan's largest crowdfunding platform, have teamed up to better equip Japanese entrepreneurs, and global entrepreneurs alike, to grow and expand their brands overseas. Currently, CAMPFIRE's reward-based crowdfunding platform connects campaigners and backers in Japan only. Starting today, Indiegogo and CAMPFIRE will join forces to help Japanese entrepreneurs reach global audiences and international entrepreneurs enter the world's third-largest economy, Japan.

In 2020, Indiegogo launched its Japan Global Fast Track Program to help Japanese entrepreneurs reach global audiences, and since then, Japanese projects on Indiegogo have increased funds raised 4x year-over-year. The collaboration with CAMPFIRE's Japan-based entrepreneurs will allow access to Indiegogo's extensive network of resources in the Global Fast Track Program which was initiated to help the world's top innovators build international brands faster. As part of this initiative to support creators and entrepreneurs from Asia, Indiegogo collaborated with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to support launching successful crowdfunding campaigns in 2021. Since then, several Japanese entrepreneurs launched successful global marketing projects with the funds raised totaling $800,000.

"We take pride in being a global platform and connecting millions of unique backers and entrepreneurs," said Becky Center, CEO of Indiegogo. "Now, with localized support and outreach, entrepreneurs in Japan can tap into our wide-ranging network of resources and take their business to the next level."

Japan's economy is faced with new and ongoing challenges, namely recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing its demographic problems, and a prolonged deflation environment that has hit Japan's consumer hardware industry over the last few years. With support from business leaders, local government, venture capitalists, and now Indiegogo, Japan's entrepreneurs are well equipped to build globalized brands and bring consumers innovative hardware technology and experiences.

"We are excited to partner with Indiegogo, one of the largest crowdfunding platforms in the U.S., said Yoko Shinohara, Executive Officer of Strategy of CAMPFIRE. "Through this partnership, we hope to create an environment in which great businesses in both the U.S. and Japan can easily take on the challenge of expanding overseas."

About Indiegogo

Indiegogo is a global crowdfunding platform that enables entrepreneurs to go to market and raise funds from curious backers looking to invest in the most unique and exclusive products. Our mission is to create a worldwide network of communities that connect trustworthy, professional entrepreneurs and the enthusiasts who power their innovation. Since the company launched in 2008, Indiegogo has helped fund over 925,000 ideas and raised over $2 billion benefitting more than 700,000 entrepreneurs. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has team members located all across the world. For more information, visit Indiegogo.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

