Hi Marley Announces Formation of Insurance Advisory Council to Support Platform Innovation and Growth

The Council Brings Together Industry Leaders to Advise on the Next Era of Insurance and Technology

BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi Marley, creators of the only AI-powered collaboration platform purpose-built for P&C insurance carriers, today announced the establishment of the inaugural Insurance Advisory Council. The Council will guide and inform Hi Marley's product and go-to-market strategies with background in claims, customer experience, innovation and technology. Their expertise also includes industry suppliers who offer products and services to carriers enabling them to deeply understand the pain points and priorities.

(PRNewsfoto/Hi Marley, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Members of the Advisory Council include:

Bill Breslin , former Senior Vice President/Chief Claims Officer- USAA Insurance

Brad Brown , Senior Partner Emeritus of McKinsey; Founder of Applied Equity

Natalie Kaschalk , Vice President, Insurance Services-Copart; former Insurance Executive with Farmers Insurance

Bill Roberts , former CEO- GEICO Insurance

Mike Sieger , former Claims Group President-Progressive Insurance

The Advisory Council will be led by Tom Feeney, Executive Chairman of Belron North America, the parent company of Safelite Group, who has worked closely with insurance carriers for more than 35 years.

"Our Insurance Advisory Council is comprised of some of the most influential and game-changing leaders in our industry and we're humbled and honored to work alongside them," said Mike Greene, CEO of Hi Marley. "There's a bold movement underway to modernize the claims and service experience and make insurance lovable. It's much bigger than any one company and will take partnership across the insurance ecosystem. We're excited about Hi Marely's role in this and the guidance we'll get from the Advisory Council to move it toward reality."

"Digital transformation is a major trend in the insurance industry, with carriers adapting their models to exceed customer expectations," says Tom Feeney, Chairman of Hi Marley's Insurance Advisory Council. "The companies differentiating themselves are leaning into innovation and experimenting with new solutions designed to positively impact the customer experience while simultaneously creating efficiencies within carrier operations."

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the intelligent communication platform for the insurance industry. Built by people who know and love insurance, the platform enables hassle-free texting across the entire ecosystem, empowering insurance professionals and delighting policyholders. Hi Marley's industry leading analytics deliver novel insights that fuel continuous improvement. The solution is built for the enterprise – fast to deploy, easy to use and seamlessly integrates with other core systems. Hi Marley is empowering the world's leading insurance carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

