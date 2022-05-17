Dr. Victor Moyo, MBChB, Joins OncoPep as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoPep, Inc. has named Dr. Victor Moyo Chief Medical Officer effective May 9th. As CMO, Moyo will provide strategic clinical leadership to ensure delivery of OncoPep's efforts to develop transformative immunotherapeutics. Moyo has over 16 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry as a physician whose core clinical development expertise includes design, implementation, and development of phase I-IV oncology studies. He has been board certified in internal, hematological, and oncological medicine.

"Dr. Moyo is a seasoned veteran with strong clinical and regulatory experience with Pre-IND/IND, Phase I through IV studies, and NDA submissions," said Michael Krepps, Chief Operating Officer of OncoPep. He adds, "Victor's demonstrated skills to successfully establish and lead teams will be an asset to our organization, and I am pleased to have him join the executive team."

Moyo will focus on managing clinical development of PVX-410, OncoPep's lead asset, and will also contribute heavily to the preclinical development of multiple pipeline programs in his new role.

"It's an honor to take on these responsibilities at OncoPep," Dr Moyo said. "The opportunity to work with OncoPep's staff of world-renowned experts who are using cutting-edge technologies is humbling. I look forward to being a part of this most important and exciting mission."

Before joining OncoPep, Moyo worked at L.E.A.F Pharmaceuticals (LEAF) where he established and managed a strong R&D division and laboratory of 15 scientists. The team was responsible for all R&D activities including, conceptualization, design, formulation, and pre-clinical evaluation of novel nano-liposomal products as well as lead candidate selection, filing of relevant IP, to conduct IND enabling studies and a clinical program. He has also led the team through various regulatory interactions with the FDA and EMA as well as ANSM in France. Prior to LEAF, Moyo was at Merrimack Inc where he worked on numerous biological and nanotherapeutic programs including Onivyde® which is approved for metastatic pancreatic cancer

Moyo earned his MBChB from the University of Zimbabwe, completed a residency in internal Medicine at the George Washington University Hospital and Fellowship training in Hematology and Oncology at John Hopkins.

About OncoPep, Inc:

OncoPep, Inc. is developing novel immunotherapeutics to prevent the progression of cancer, extend survival, and restore the quality of life of patients. OncoPep's lead program, PVX-410, is an investigational, multi-peptide therapeutic vaccine being evaluated to treat smoldering multiple myeloma and triple-negative breast cancer by stimulating an immune response against cancer cells.

