Barracuda launches new capabilities for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP)

Barracuda Cloud Application Protection strengthens web application and API security, adds account takeover protection, boosts client-side supply chain attack protection, and includes new technology integration with Venafi

ATHENS, Greece, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Discover.22 EMEA Partner Conference --

Barracuda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Barracuda Networks, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Highlights:

New updates to Barracuda Cloud Application Protection platform provide powerful, easy-to-use web application, API, and bot protection capabilities to help defend against increasingly complex threats and include a new technology integration with the Venafi Trust Protection platform.

Barracuda Cloud Application Protection now enables continuous security compliance for web applications, including protection from advanced account takeover and client-side supply chain attacks.

As part of Barracuda Cloud Application Protection updates, Barracuda WAF-as-Service now includes new control and visualization capabilities, provides easier configuration management, and enables seamless integration with automation tools.

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced the expansion of Barracuda Cloud Application Protection, its platform for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP). This new release adds powerful new automated API Discovery and GraphQL security capabilities, augments Account Takeover Protection capabilities, and enhances the client-side protection feature set. Additionally, the integration of Barracuda Web Application Firewall and Venafi Trust Protection Platform adds the ability to continually automate machine identity management for TLS certificates to stop outages and make it easy to scale web application firewall usage.

According to Gartner®, "Web applications, mobile applications and APIs are subject to increasing volumes of complex attacks. Security and risk management technical professionals responsible for application security architecture must use an appropriate mix of mitigating technologies to secure applications."1

With this new release, Barracuda Cloud Application Protection includes continuous, automatic API Discovery using machine learning to improve compliance and security. This capability greatly reduces the administrative overheads of importing API specs and configuring protections, while allowing development teams to build and deploy secure APIs quickly.





Additional highlights of this release include:

New GraphQL security capabilities that include native parsing of such requests and enforcement of security checks to protect against GraphQL-specific attacks.

New Privileged Account Protection, backed by a machine learning layer, identifies risky logins and performs preconfigured actions to prevent account takeover attacks.

Enhanced machine learning models in the Active Threat Intelligence (ATI) layer that powers Barracuda Advanced Bot Protection to identify and detect persistent bots. In addition, the configuration feedback loop from ATI has been improved, allowing admins to perform configuration actions from the cloud dashboard.

Improved controls for client-side protection over the configuration and visualization of Content-Security Policies and Sub-Resource Integrity settings. Client-side protection capabilities in Barracuda Cloud Application Protection closely track the protective requirements that are being set to block attacks like Magecart and other website supply chain attacks.

New capabilities for Barracuda WAF-as-a-Service make administration actions easier. The new snapshots feature allows the import and export of configuration as a JSON file to enable easier integration with automation tools. In addition, admins can perform comparisons between snapshots and setup automatic snapshots for easier configuration management. The improved CDN UI provides new control and visualization capabilities to customers using the CDN services.

The new technology integration of Barracuda Web Application Firewall and Venafi Trust Protection Platform offers a fully featured, unified solution that enables the secure, centralized, and automated management of certificates and keys across Barracuda Web Application Firewall. This integration adds security to the managed machine identities and eliminates the anxiety and risk associated with certificate-related downtime and risks.

Quotes:

"With this release, Barracuda Cloud Application Protection adds powerful new API security, account takeover protection capabilities, and client-side protection for our customers, driven by machine learning and other advanced technologies, " said Tim Jefferson, SVP, Engineering for Data, Network, and Application Security at Barracuda. "Every business needs this type of critical protection against API vulnerabilities and automated bot attacks."

"Before Barracuda WAF-as-a-Service, it's almost like we were blind. We had no visibility into just how frequently we were being probed and attacked. Now going through the logs, our eyes have been opened, and it seems a wonder that we never suffered a serious breach in the past," said Kieron Prince, Cloud and Infrastructure Lead at L&Q in a Barracuda case study.

"Barracuda has earned a reputation for providing powerful, easy-to-use protection for web applications and APIs," said Dave Sasson, Chief Strategy Officer at Hanu, an award-winning Microsoft Cloud services provider and Azure Expert MSP. "These new enhancements provide our mutual customers with a higher level of protection against API, bot, and client-side attacks."

Resources

See the Barracuda Cloud Application Protection page: https://www.barracuda.com/cap

New: Threat Spotlight: Attempts to exploit new VMware vulnerabilities http://cuda.co/50889

Get the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Web Application and API protection: https://www.barracuda.com/waapmq-2021

Get the Forrester Wave for Web Application Firewalls, Q1 2020: https://www.barracuda.com/wafwave2020

Get the e-book: The new ABCs of application security: https://www.barracuda.com/abc-appsec-ebook

1Gartner, "Protecting Web Applications and APIs from Exploits and Abuse," by William Dupre, published 9 March 2022.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection" by Jeremy D'Hoinne, Adam Hils, Rajpreet Kaur, John Watts, Published 20 September 2021.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Barracuda Discover.22 EMEA Partner Conference

Barracuda Discover.22 takes place May 17-19 in Athens, Greece. The informative event covers a wide range of topics, including security threats and trends, hands-on technical sessions, new product announcements, and the latest innovations in email protection, application and cloud security, network security, and data protection.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda, we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Anne Campbell

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

978-328-1642

acampbell@barracuda.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.