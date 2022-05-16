Transamerica Structured Index Advantage Annuity Offers Investors More Certainty with Upside Growth and Downside Protection

BALTIMORE, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announces the launch of the Transamerica Structured Index AdvantageSM Annuity, a registered index-linked annuity that is designed to create more certainty for investors in uncertain markets. For investors who are seeking upside potential returns and are less willing to stay invested during down markets, the Transamerica Structured Index Advantage Annuity offers the opportunity for market gains along with a buffer that provides a level of protection from market losses.

Transamerica logo (PRNewsFoto/Transamerica Retirement Solution) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

Transamerica created the new, cost-effective annuity to give investors more certainty about when to invest, and ways to lock in potential gains while protecting against potential losses. The Transamerica Structured Index Advantage Annuity offers financial professionals and investors the flexibility to choose from unique and simple crediting strategies that are designed to help investors meet their individual needs.

"The Transamerica Structured Index Advantage Annuity gives investors the ability to create more certainty when investing during uncertain times," said Jamie Ohl, President of Transamerica's Individual Solutions division. "Investors are worried about interest rates, inflation, market volatility and the immediate future of our economy. The Transamerica Structured Index Advantage Annuity can create more confidence for investors by easing some of their concerns about investment timing and future market performance. Investors who are seeking to accumulate more assets for retirement have the ability to capture upside growth potential while experiencing some protection from potential market downswings."

The Transamerica Structured Index Advantage Annuity is a tax-deferred annuity that enables investors to accumulate potential earnings for the future. This investment helps create more certainty for investors by offering growth when markets perform well and protection when they don't.

For more information about the Transamerica Structured Index Advantage Annuity, visit Transamerica.com.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is recognized as a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Recognizing the necessity of health and wellness during peak working life, Transamerica's dedicated professionals work to help people take the steps necessary to live better today so they can worry less about tomorrow. Transamerica serves nearly every customer segment, providing a broad range of quality life insurance and investment products, individual and group pension plans, as well as asset management services. In 2021, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $52 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's corporate headquarters is located in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Based in the Netherlands, Aegon is a diversified financial services group focused on providing investment, protection, and retirement solutions. For the full year of 2021, Aegon managed over $1.1 trillion in revenue generating investments. For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

About the Transamerica Structured Index Advantage Annuity

The Policy is designed primarily for investors who expect to remain invested in an Allocation Account until the end of its Crediting Period and may be appropriate for you if you have a long investment time horizon. This Policy is not designed for people who expect to take early or frequent withdrawals.

A current prospectus for this product should either precede or accompany this material. Before investing, consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Go to transamerica.com for prospectuses containing this and other information. Please read carefully.

All guarantees, including optional benefits, are based on the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company.

Registered Index-linked Annuities are long-term, tax-deferred vehicles designed for retirement purposes and are not for everyone. They are subject to possible loss of principal and earnings due to market fluctuation, investment risks as a result of fees and charges under the policy including surrender charges, other transaction charges, and periodic charges.

You cannot directly invest in an index and the annuity does not participate directly in any stock or equity investments.

Neither Transamerica nor its agents or representatives may provide tax, investment, or legal advice. Anyone to whom this material is promoted, marketed, or recommended should consult with and rely on their own independent tax and legal professionals and financial professional regarding their particular situation and the concepts presented herein. The policy may be referred to as a variable annuity, or modified guaranteed annuity in some states. Annuities issued in all states except New York by Transamerica Life Insurance Company, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Annuities are underwritten and distributed by Transamerica Capital, Inc., 1801 California St., Suite 5200, Denver, CO 80202, FINRA member. References to Transamerica may pertain to one or all of these companies.

Not available in New York or Oregon.

All policies, riders, and forms may vary by state and may not be available in all states. TPVA1400-0720, TPVA14FL-0720 (SC), TRIA1000-R0821, TRIA1300-0720, TRIA13FL-0720

Media inquiries:

Erin Yang

(303) 383-5295

Julie Quinlan

(303) 383-5923

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRANSAMERICA