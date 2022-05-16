TIM KILCULLEN NAMED CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AT CYBER DEFENSE LABS

DALLAS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Defense Labs, a Dallas-based expert cybersecurity services firm that helps businesses reduce risk and strengthen security across their business environments, announced today that Tim Kilcullen has joined the firm as its chief revenue officer.

In this role, Kilcullen is responsible for developing and implementing business growth strategies and supervising a team of business development and account management professionals. He works closely with enterprise clients to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and protect critical assets and business operations to further enable them to achieve their business goals. Kilcullen also interfaces with key business partners to deliver greater value and success for Cyber Defense Labs' clients.

"Tim brings strong security and technology expertise to his role as Cyber Defense Labs' chief revenue officer as well as a proven track record of achieving profitable growth and helping companies implement solutions that meet their unique needs," said Jason Cook, president of Cyber Defense Labs. "Tim shares the same core values and commitment that drive our day-to-day operations which include always putting our client partners first and ensuring we provide the most effective cybersecurity solutions that align to meet their goals, needs and unique business environment. We are excited to have Tim join our team and look forward to accelerating our business development efforts as we grow and scale our services to address the persistent cybersecurity challenges facing companies across all sectors of our economy today."

Prior to joining Cyber Defense Labs, Kilcullen was a senior business partner with Orange Business Solutions, a global IT services and consulting firm, based in Paris, France. In this role, he was responsible for building and managing a team that facilitated the growth of large, complex, high-value accounts. He also worked closely with the executive management team to achieve strategic business objectives. Kilcullen spent more than 20 years with BT, a multinational telecommunications conglomerate formerly known as British Telecom, where he held several senior sales and marketing management roles including head of sales, energy sector lead, and vice president and client partner.

Kilcullen has managed accounts over $100 million encompassing a variety of managed services and products including, but not limited to, consulting, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data centers, managed voice, data networks, contact centers and security. He has also supervised teams operating in more than 14 countries worldwide.

About Cyber Defense Labs

Cyber Defense Labs is a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies detect, manage and respond to today's cyber risks. We provide trusted cyber risk management services to help companies reduce business risk before, during, and after a cyber event. For more information about Cyber Defense Labs, visit us at www.cyberdefenselabs.com, read our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn.

