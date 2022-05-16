OncoHealth™ Unveils Real-World Evidence Dashboard for Pan Tumor, Immunotherapy Research

Powered by Real-World Oncology Data, DashIO™ Enables Researchers to Conduct Comparative Effectiveness Research and Market Performance Analyses

ATLANTA, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHealth, the leading digital health company dedicated to oncology, unveiled, today, a new real-world evidence dashboard that enables researchers to study the comparative effectiveness and market performance of immunotherapies. Powered by clinically rich, real-time, pan tumor immunotherapy data and combined with advanced analytics, DashIO™ provides researchers with the ability to query and visualize low-latency real-world data on immune checkpoint inhibitors.

"Immune checkpoint inhibitors are among the most promising and the fastest-growing drug class in oncology. This rapid growth has created a "wild west" of immunotherapy that has proven difficult for life sciences companies to track in both a timely and comprehensive manner," said Steve Davis, President of Life Science at OncoHealth. "With real-world data captured at the time of diagnosis, DashIO enables pharmaceutical and biotech researchers to identify changes in drug and product performance faster than traditional approaches."

Since 2020, 44% of the immune checkpoint inhibitor FDA approvals were combination therapies. DashIO is a comprehensive offering that includes near-time data, reporting, and visualizations to facilitate the monitoring of the immunotherapy market landscape at the drug and regimen level. Along with longitudinal, HIPAA compliant de-identified, clinical and claims data, including drug regimen-level data with monotherapy and combination therapy, DashIO enables researchers to generate insights to such questions as:

What are the growth drivers, and across which diseases?

How are immunotherapies changing the overall treatment landscape?

To what clinical segments are brands being prescribed and in which combinations?

How does persistency vary across different regimens?

What patient segments are deriving the most advantageous outcomes and on which brands?

OncoHealth's market and therapy dashboards are used by pharmaceutical and biotech companies to determine whether to adjust marketing strategies, optimize patient reach, and identify unique target populations that help expedite new drugs or new indications to market, and ultimately cut drug development and commercial costs.

OncoHealth will be demonstrating DashIO in booth #522 this week (May 15-18) at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes (ISPOR) annual meeting being held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

About OncoHealth

OncoHealth is a leading digital health company dedicated to helping health plans, employers, providers, patients, and life science researchers navigate the physical, mental, and financial complexities of cancer through technology-enabled services and real-world data analytics. Supporting more than 8 million people in the US and Puerto Rico, OncoHealth offers digital solutions for treatment review, real-world evidence, and telehealth across all cancer types. For more information, visit www.oncohealth.us.

