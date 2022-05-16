OAN's In-Depth Series "One America News Investigates" Surpasses 100 Episodes with One-on-One Interviews with Governor Ron DeSantis and US Senate Candidate Hershel Walker

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network ("OAN"), a 24/7 source of credible national and international news, announced today that its programming series One America News Investigates has surpassed one hundred episodes. In a world of short news soundbites, One America News Investigates provides a rigorous analysis of impactful news stories along with insightful, in-depth one-on-one interviews with leading newsmakers. Two separate episodes of One America News Investigates, debuting on Saturday, May 21st at 10 pm ET feature exclusive sit-down interviews with Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senate candidate Hershel Walker.

Hershel Walker, best known for his legendary NFL football career, is interviewed by OAN's Caitlin Sinclair. Sinclair caught up with Walker for a thirty-minute exclusive interview in his home state of Georgia. Sinclair takes the viewer on a journey through Walker's amazing life story. Currently, Walker is in a tight race with first-time U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock. The matchup is close and may decide which political party controls the U.S. Senate.

OAN's Florida Political Correspondent, Stefan Kleinhenz, recently sat down with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Kleinhenz delved into a number of issues with the Florida Governor and likely 2024 Presidential candidate, including woke corporate culture, education, and the migration of people from California and New York into the Sunshine State.

With respect to education, DeSantis sums things up with, "It's important that our school system here in Florida educate kids, not indoctrinate them."

The Florida Governor does not hold back on his thoughts on California's Governor Gavin Newsom, a possible 2024 Presidential candidate, stating, "In California, up until Newsom was governor, they had never lost people on net, in the history of the state." DeSantis continues, "And now since Covid, they have hemorrhaged people. We've never had so many people from California moving into the State of Florida." Sounding more like a 2024 Presidential candidate in the making, DeSantis adds, "The reason why people are leaving… is because, yes they're taxed highly which is bad, but there's high crime, you have woke ideology run amok, you had Coronavirus lockdowns – horrible policies that ruined the quality of life for so many people."

Catch the complete informative interviews of U.S. Senate candidate Hershel Walker and Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis this Saturday, May 21st. One America News Investigates airs every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm Eastern, 7 pm Pacific.

About One America News Network, ("OAN"):

