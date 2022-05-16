Nebraska Legal Group Expands From Omaha to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska Legal Group is excited to announce its expansion into Lincoln, Nebraska with the opening of their second office this May. With this second location, Nebraska Legal Group will be able to better serve the residents of Nebraska. In 2016, Nebraska native and licensed attorney, David Crum, opened Nebraska Legal Group in Omaha and has had great success ever since. With many clients coming from Lincoln, David knew the best way to continue to serve them was to open a second divorce & family law practice in Lincoln. After meeting Attorney Alyson Ryan, David knew she would be the perfect attorney to lead Nebraska Legal Group in Lincoln.

"Nebraska Legal Group is thrilled to have Alyson Ryan. She is an extremely talented divorce lawyer and will anchor our new office in Lincoln. Our firm started in Omaha, with a fresh, client-focused approach to handling divorce and family law cases. We are excited to bring that same approach to the people of Lincoln."- CEO, David Crum.

Alyson comes to Nebraska Legal Group with over six years of divorce & family law experience in Lincoln. Alyson received her Juris Doctor from Quinnipiac University School of Law and Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation from Boston University School of Law which she is able to utilize in her divorce & family law cases. Aside from family law she also has experience practicing corporate law, estate planning, and trademark law. Alyson is a strong advocate for her divorce & family law clients. Her skills include negotiating, property characterization and valuation, income determination, and in-depth knowledge of the law. It is these exact skills and strong background that make Alyson the perfect person to lead our second divorce & family law practice in Lincoln.

With over 3,000 consultations and more than 1,500 successful cases handled in Omaha, Nebraska Legal Group is confident they can provide Lincoln with the same unmatched representation they have provided the residents of Omaha for the past six years.

About Nebraska Legal Group

Nebraska Legal Group is Nebraska's premier divorce & family law firm. With a team of twenty employees, Nebraska Legal Group is able to serve their divorce & family law clients as efficiently as possible. The attorneys at Nebraska Legal Group specialize in helping their clients get through their divorce with as little drama as possible. For more information, visit www.nebraskalegalgroup.com .

