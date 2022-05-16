Matthew Rabinowitz, Natera Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board, Makes Additional Investment in Natera

AUSTIN, Texas, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, announced that Matthew Rabinowitz, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Natera, together with his family's trust, have recently acquired a total of 470,000 shares of Natera stock through the purchase of additional shares on the open market and from the exercise of stock options.

"I am consistently impressed by Natera and its mission, and I am confident that our current initiatives will continue to positively transform women's health, oncology and transplant," said Dr. Rabinowitz. "Natera has established a track record of doing what we set out to do. Our ambitious strategic and technology goals are yielding exceptional results and I am excited by the launches to come. Since we believe the investment is so compelling, over the last two months, my family trust and I have spent over $10 million to increase our ownership in the company."

As previously announced, Natera's executive leaders and non-employee directors have elected to take 100% equity compensation for the remainder of 2022. In addition, in March 2022, Roelof Botha, lead independent director of Natera's board of directors and partner at Sequoia Capital, invested $5 million to purchase shares of Natera's stock on the open market.

