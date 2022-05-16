LRS ACQUIRES LAKES DISPOSAL SERVICES, BOOSTING WASTE & RECYCLING REGIONAL FOOTPRINT IN NORTHERN ILLINOIS

LRS to immediately provide waste and recycling services for residents in McHenry County, the Village of Wonder Lake, Village of Johnsburg, Village of Mettawa, Avon Township and large areas within Lake County

ROSEMONT, Ill., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, the greater Midwest's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services provider, today announced the acquisition of Grayslake, Ill.-based Lakes Disposal Services, an independent, family-owned waste and recycling provider serving residents and businesses in northern Illinois; financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.

LRS, formerly known as Lakeshore Recycling Systems, is today the largest independent waste, recycling and portable services provider in the Midwest United States. For more information visit www.LRSrecycles.com. (PRNewsfoto/LRS) (PRNewswire)

The acquisition expands LRS' northern Illinois footprint, adding nearly 2,000 commercial customers, and municipal services for residents in McHenry County, the Village of Wonder Lake, Village of Johnsburg, Village of Mettawa, Avon Township and large areas throughout Lake County.

Founded by Tim and Janelle Petersen in 2008, the acquisition of Lakes Disposal complements LRS' October 2021 acquisition of numerous GFL assets, including 16 municipalities in far northern Illinois, owned previously by Prairieland Disposal and Recycling Services.

"We welcome Tim, Janelle, and all Lakes Disposal employees and customers to the LRS family, and are excited to bring more growth and investment to our robust Chicagoland market," said LRS President and Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. "LRS continues to challenge the waste industry status quo, bringing much-needed local competition to help significantly lower the cost of Municipal Solid Waste and Recycling services, particularly at a time when many of our residential customers are struggling to make ends meet."

The Petersen's and all Lakes Disposal employees will remain on with LRS to ensure a seamless transition and customer experience, Handley added.

Lakes Disposal is LRS' sixth announced acquisition in 2022; other 2022 announcements include: Portage, Wisc.-based The Country Plumber; Topeka, Kan.-based Ditch & Associates; Rochester, Minn.-based Sunshine Sanitation; Chicago-based Auburn Disposal; and South Bend, Ind.-based Junoll Services.

In 2021, the company amassed 22 acquisitions to complement its organic revenue growth across the nation's midsection.

About LRS

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across nine states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas and Tennessee. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, street sweeping, portable restroom rentals, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates 65 facilities and thrives on the passion of 2,100 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com. #BeyondWaste

