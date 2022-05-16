InventHelp Inventors Develop Organizer for Smoker's Supplies (SDB-1625)

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a convenient product to house all of your smoking supplies and keep them neat," said one of two inventors, from Oceanside, Calif., "so we invented the REEFAHBOX. Our design would save time and increase organization when searching for and using smoking paraphernalia. " The invention provides a portable organizer and workstation for smoker's supplies. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional cases. As a result, it ensures that the various supplies are organized, protected and ready for use and it increases convenience and efficiency. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for individuals who smoke tobacco and marijuana. The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1625, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp