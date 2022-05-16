Ask the Expert
IAS to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced today that members of its management team will participate at the following investor conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference
Wednesday, May 18, 2022 (1x1 meetings only)

Jefferies Software Conference
Thursday, June 2, 2022 (fireside chat at 10:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 a.m. ET)

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 (fireside chat at 4:10 p.m. ET)

The fireside chats will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the IAS investor relations website: https://investors.integralads.com/

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Investor Contact:
Jonathan Schaffer / Lauren Hartman
ir@integralads.com

Media Contact:
Tony Marlow
tmarlow@integralads.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ias-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301548293.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.